Opinion/Editorial: It's been fun, but I am moving on

By the time you read this, I will have retired from The Daily Progress.
What a ride it has been.
I’ve been in journalism for more than four decades at three newspapers (longer, if you count the class newsletter I started in the sixth grade).
The changes during that time — in politics, technology, society, journalism — have been astounding.
But at this stage, I find myself thinking more about the people I’ve had the opportunity to interact with over the years and not so much about the trends and changes swirling around us.
I would like to thank all of you who have made my career so rewarding.
Leaders: Certainly, in a long career I’ve run into elected and appointed officials who were less than admirable. Some were good-hearted but not competent; some were in power primarily for the ego rush; a rare few were out-and-out corrupt.
But by a huge majority, the men and women in political leadership whom I have met are sincerely intent on serving their communities. They are smart, engaged and unselfish.
And despite what you hear or read about politicians, many also are kind; they’ve been generous to me with their time, expertise and wisdom.
When we’ve disagreed about policy, those discussions have usually been respectful.
I can say similar good things about the local, state and national leaders I’ve interacted with in education, business, culture and other fields.
Writers: I have been intrigued, challenged, humbled and educated by the input I’ve received from letter-to-the-editor writers.
You and I haven’t always agreed on the proper place (or even the necessity!) of editing letters to the editor, but you have always provided a true inspiration in civic engagement. It is precisely because you care that you are so passionate about your opinions and their presentation in the newspaper.
Op-ed contributors add both an educative and an entertaining element to The Progress. I’ve been privileged to work with extremely knowledgeable and highly placed experts — from ambassadors, to Foreign Service officials, to U.S. senators, to university presidents, to state and local leaders. (I once had an assistant secretary of state personally answer the phone when I called him. Those were the days!)
Other of our op-ed or column writers have commented humorously on life and the quirks of living. They have added a delightful balance to the weighty material that often appears in our Commentary section.
You all are the heart of any good opinion or op-ed page. Indeed, you are the heart of democracy — you who care, who speak out, who make us think, who fight for what you believe. I appreciate your thoughtful approaches to the many, many difficult issues we face as a community and as a nation, as well as your passion.
Keep it up; we need you.
Readers: You are the reason we’re here. We do our jobs in order to inform the community of the many important issues that shape all our lives. But communication doesn’t happen without a sender and a receiver. We journalists may do our best, but it’s hollow without people who read our work.
Thank you, thank you, thank you. It’s been a pleasure.