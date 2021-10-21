Opinion/Editorial: It's been fun, but I am moving on

When we’ve disagreed about policy, those discussions have usually been respectful.

I can say similar good things about the local, state and national leaders I’ve interacted with in education, business, culture and other fields.

Writers: I have been intrigued, challenged, humbled and educated by the input I’ve received from letter-to-the-editor writers.

You and I haven’t always agreed on the proper place (or even the necessity!) of editing letters to the editor, but you have always provided a true inspiration in civic engagement. It is precisely because you care that you are so passionate about your opinions and their presentation in the newspaper.

Op-ed contributors add both an educative and an entertaining element to The Progress. I’ve been privileged to work with extremely knowledgeable and highly placed experts — from ambassadors, to Foreign Service officials, to U.S. senators, to university presidents, to state and local leaders. (I once had an assistant secretary of state personally answer the phone when I called him. Those were the days!)

Other of our op-ed or column writers have commented humorously on life and the quirks of living. They have added a delightful balance to the weighty material that often appears in our Commentary section.