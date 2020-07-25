Spelling counts.
If you doubt that, consider that in New York a criminal who allegedly tried to fake his own demise was tripped up by a misspelling on a forged death certificate.
The suspect already had pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen Lexus and attempted grand larceny of another vehicle. Prosecutors say he was looking to avoid serving sentences for those crimes. He has not yet been tried in the alleged forgery case.
Meanwhile, say officials, during the time he was “dead,” the suspect was loose in Pennsylvania, where he committed still more crimes.
The document supposedly came from the New Jersey Department of Health, Vital Statistics and Registry. At first glance, it looked properly official. But sharp-eyed officials noticed that in one spot, “Registry” was wrongly spelled “Regsitry.”
In addition, some inconsistencies in font size and type raised red flags.
Moral of the story: If you’re registering your own death, better sit down and try again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.