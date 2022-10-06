Opinion/Editorial: It feels terrific helping others spread the love

A dozen jars of peanut butter sat in cardboard containers at the end of each checkout aisle at the Kroger grocery store on Emmet Street in Charlottesville. The cashier offered each shopper a chance to buy as many of them as they wanted. There was just one thing. The spread was not leaving the store, at least not yet. Instead, any jar purchased got marked with a green adhesive tab. What the buyer left with was the satisfaction of knowing that someone somewhere would not go hungry.

Kroger’s annual peanut butter drive has been going on for several years. For several weeks each fall, stores across the country ask shoppers to help supply the number one requested item in food pantries. This year’s drive began Sept. 14. It ends Oct. 11. It is a push to make sure those who cannot afford nourishment get it. Peanut butter is popular because it is a good protein source for adults and children.

The folks at Kroger are happy to extend a hand up with the help of customers. Cashiers are competing to sell the most peanut butter for the drive, store manager Kristen Flemmer said. For each jar a cashier sells, his or her name goes on a piece of paper and that paper goes into a container. At the end of the drive, Flemmer will pull three pieces of paper. The person named on each will win a pie and a free lunch. It is all for a good cause.

Good causes can seem in short supply in a time burdened with so much political and economic discord. So a visit to Kroger Wednesday reminded us that Americans of all stripes possess a sense of charity that often gets overlooked. Seeing people pulling together to help others offers a formula for being good and feeling good about who we are as a country.

The peanut butter drive is one of dozens of charitable campaigns that take place every day across this country. These moments of selflessness steer us in the right direction.

Monte Lloyd, an assistant manager at the Charlottesville Kroger, has walked a mile in the shoes of the folks he now helps.

“As a child I lived in low income housing,” he said. “Seeing the company and the community giving [to the food bank] is really big to me. A lot of families need that peanut butter to help through hard times. You can definitely do a lot with peanut butter.”

Kroger partners with the non-profit Feeding America, which works with hundreds of free food pantries across the U.S. Around here, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is a Feeding America affiliate. It looks forward to distributing a bounty of peanut butter.

“Community participation is central to everything we do,” Blue Ridge CEO Michael McKee told The Daily Progress. “You see that in grocery stores with a ‘spread the love’ program like Kroger’s.”

McKee said operations like his will need plenty of peanut butter to spread this year because of shortages of high quality protein. Avian flu has led to shortages of chicken and eggs for distribution.

So the displays of peanut butter by the self-checkout line and the boxes at the end of cashier lines and the stacks of creamy strategically positioned in an aisle at the Charlottesville Kroger – or any other store for that matter—are worth a second look. Food banks are still busy though the worst of the pandemic seems to have passed.

“We need a lot more love to spread,” McKee said.

Charlottesville prides itself on being compassionate. Flemmer says the community proves that compassion during several food drives over the course of the year. “The customers,” she said, “are very generous.”

Following their example we bought 10 jars of peanut butter, but left the store empty-handed. It felt great.