Opinion/editorial: How can teens say no to $15/hr. summer jobs?

For people of a certain age, the prospect of a $15/hr. summer job was little more than a pipe dream. Getting hired for something as cushy as being a lifeguard for 15 bucks an hour was like finding hundred-dollar bills on the street. So it was with wonder and disbelief that we read how Albemarle County has yet to hire enough lifeguards to open all of its lakefront beaches this summer.

The burden of inflation sparked by the end of pandemic relief and pent-up consumer demand combines with ongoing U.S. support to help Ukraine survive a Russian invasion to make certain. News of 40-year high inflation and gasoline prices above $4 a gallon as the U.S. and Europe try to reduce or eliminate the purchase of Russian oil and natural gas often seem toxic.

Yet if things are as bad as we are told, how come Junior turns his nose up at a $15/hr. lifeguard gig?

The short answer is that there is plenty of good stuff going on with the bad. Unless, of course, you were hoping to go for a swim in Albemarle’s Walnut Creek after Memorial Day.

Controlling inflation remains job number one.

As professor Alan Beckenstein of UVa’s Darden School of Business said in February, “The U.S. economy the past two years was influenced by government bailouts and incentives, as well as interference with market behavior. Sooner or later we have to go back to flexible markets.”

Still, the economic recovery from the pandemic continues to gain momentum.

Albemarle’s Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Amy Smith said the county may only be able to open two of its three lakes for lack of lifeguards. The lakes that are open will only operate four days a week instead of seven. Smith said it is harder to hire lifeguards now than at any time in her 29 years working for the county.

“We find we’re competing with jobs paying $20 an hour without having to have any training,” she told The Daily Progress.

The U.S. Labor Department offers monthly economic reports. Here’s what April’s report said: Non-farm employers added 428,000 jobs during the month. “Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, in manufacturing, and in transportation and warehousing,” the Labor Department said.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was about 3.6%. That is barely more than the 3.5% rate in February 2020 just before COVID-19 struck. Asians (3.1%) and Whites (3.2%) fared better than Hispanics (4.1%) and Blacks (5.9%). Interestingly, given the genesis of this editorial, the one group with double-figure unemployment was teenagers (10.2%). But apparently they can afford to skip easy summer jobs paying $600 for a 40-hour week.

While we whine over how bad things are and try to find people to blame, Americans keep quitting their jobs because they can find better-paying jobs with more benefits. In March, a total of 6.3 million Americans separated from their jobs, the Labor Department said. Some retired, became disabled or transferred. Only 1.4 million of them were fired or laid off. Roughly 4.5 million of them quit. They were not leaving the job market. They were taking advantage of it.

Short-handed employers have started looking at foreign workers to fill a shortage of domestic applicants. The job posting service Indeed reports that as of April 10, searches for 2022 seasonal work by domestic job seekers was 27.6% below 2019 and 16.9% below 2021.

As for the situation in Albemarle, Smith said the county has only 19 lifeguards. It needs 30. She said the county will pay for lifeguard certification classes for anyone, including older adults who want to relive the glory days of their youth.

Inflation is a major pain. At least in the near term, pay raises may not keep pace with inflation. That means people are losing purchasing power at the very time costs increase. The Federal Reserve rightly raised interest rates recently to help drive down inflation and probably needs to continue to do so.

But there is plenty to suggest that reports of our economic demise are like reports of Mark Twain’s death:

Exaggerated.

As people gripe about gas prices and the cost of food, we hope the Albemarle lifeguard shortage serves as one of the many reminders that our economic glass still remains pretty full.