Congratulations to the new executive director of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
The CRHA board hired locally, which augurs well for the immediate transition and for the housing authority in the long run.
John Sales has been Charlottesville’s housing coordinator, giving him valuable local experience. The CRHA is not directly overseen by city government — it is a quasi-governmental authority — but work by the two often overlaps and interacts. The housing authority manages the city’s public housing stock and receives some of its funding from local sources.
“I haven’t been to a locality where there’s been this much support for affordable housing in general,” Mr. Sales said.
Indeed, the city is launching a major redevelopment of its public housing.
One of the developments to be renovated is Crescent Halls, which primarily serves disabled and older adults. The complex has been plagued by a series of maintenance problems; redevelopment will continue to address any lingering problems and bring the complex more generally up to date, making it more comfortable for residents.
Another is South First Street, which is being redeveloped through a groundbreaking partnership with a private non-profit organization. That project also is innovative because it will include mixed-use housing at different price points. Some public housing residents and activists support this approach because, they say, it will make them feel less isolated and stigmatized.
“The redevelopment that the housing authority is undertaking right now is completely resident-led and is a new model that not a lot of localities in the country have used,” Mr. Sales said. “That shows you they’re ready, we’re ready; this is an opportune time to make some meaningful development for the community.”
Mr. Sales already has insight into these projects.
He also knows the sometimes troubled history of the CRHA, including its occasional problems meeting federal standards set by the Housing and Urban Development Department, complaints from residents over evictions and relationships with staff, and a fairly high turnover rate among directors.
So in addition to the positives from already knowing a great deal about city housing, Mr. Sales isn’t unaware of the negatives — and isn’t deterred by them.
He plans to be more proactive in identifying and addressing maintenance problems, thereby averting resident complaints, and to cast a wider net for grants to bolster the work of the authority.
In the latter regard, he is particularly qualified as well, since he also operates a private consulting firm that assists nonprofits focused on housing to find and qualify for grants. That experience should benefit Charlottesville — although we of course advise caution in mixing these two roles in order to avoid any possible conflicts of interest.
Charlottesville is embarked on an exciting new era in its approach to public housing, and this may be an ideal time for a new leader to take charge as well. This particular leader also brings a local background with him, potentially creating the best of both worlds — a fresh start and experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.