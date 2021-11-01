Opinion/Editorial: Holton has left monumental legacy

“It was something I knew was right at the time,” he’d later tell The Roanoke Times.

One of his predecessors in the governor’s office, Colgate Darden, called Holton’s gesture and the photo that resulted “the most significant happening in this Commonwealth in my lifetime.”

Holton’s current successor, Gov. Ralph Northam, also understands the power of what Holton did. Honoring the memory of the 98-year-old statesman, who died last week, Northam wrote, “If you want to know what American strength looks like, look at the famous photographs of Governor Holton — smiling, as he walked his children to Richmond’s public schools during the tensest moments of desegregation.”

For that moment alone, Holton will be celebrated in history books as a paragon for the good.

Yet there was much more to Holton than that enduring shutter-click instant.

He came to understand the destructive forces of prejudice as he grew up in Big Stone Gap and saw the treatment Appalachians sometimes received.

As an attorney in Roanoke, he won his first election in 1952, to the post of the city’s Republican Party chairman, at a time when Democrats enforced segregation and Republicans took progressive positions on race.