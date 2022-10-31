Opinion/Editorial: Hilarious cartoon also deadly serious for women's rights

Today’s editorial cartoon is a picture worth more than 1,000 words. So we’re going to add another 700 words of praise and a warning nine days before what we believe is the most important election in modern U.S. history.

Andy Marlette’s image of a bunch of local politicians, all of them old white men, looking up a women’s skirt at her gynecologist’s office offers the kind of genius that only editorial cartooning possesses. It is simultaneously laugh-out-loud funny and deadly serious. It is harsh and honest. In a single drawing, Marlette, whose work is distributed by Creators Syndicate, captures the stakes in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to rob women of their reproductive and health care choices. This came when in June a majority of the Justices overturned abortion rights provided by Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court case that guaranteed a woman’s individual, private ability to decide if she wanted to be pregnant.

The Marlette cartoon grew out of a moronic answer Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican and a physician, gave last week. During a debate, Oz was asked what he thought about women’s abortion rights and the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The decision allowed each state to set its own limits on reproductive rights.

“There should not be involvement from the federal government in how states decide their abortion decisions,” Oz said. “As a physician, I’ve been in the room when there’s some difficult conversations happening. I don’t want the federal government involved with that, at all.”

Then, Oz added, “I want women, doctors, local political leaders, letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves.”

Oz seems to forget that the federal government under Roe was not “in the room” for “some difficult conversations.” That was whole point of Roe. The federal government did not order women to have babies or not have babies. Under Roe, the decision was left where it should be – with individuals in private consultations with health professionals.

If Oz had said that no level of government should have any involvement in child-bearing decisions after Roe, Marlette would have lost the opportunity to pen a prize-winning cartoon. That’s not what he said. Nor is it the states’ rights strategy the Supreme Court empowered and which Republicans like Oz now employ. Oz said it is permissible, perhaps even preferable, for local politicians to share in reproductive decision-making with women and their doctors.

Creepy enough for you, ladies?

If so, get registered and vote for candidates who will restore your ability to choose what happens to your bodies.

Here are the registration and voting rules. https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/how-to-register/

Bring the right documents and you can register and vote early in-person until Nov. 5. If need be, you can register at your local voting precinct on Election Day before you cast your ballot.

Like all great art, Marlette’s drawing arrives at the universal going through the specific. His caption is perfect and applicable from coast to coast. “You’re gynecologist is busy with another patient,” a nurse tells a woman. “But these elected officials busted in and insisted on advising us today.”

This will ultimately affect all American women, not just those of child-bearing age, because it shows that we as a nation do not value women’s ability to make sound personal decisions. Virginia’s women currently retain abortion rights. But bills in the Republican-run House of Delegates would take those rights away. Virginia’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, will happily sign abortion restrictions. He wants to be the Republican candidate for president in 2024. He also has said he believes in life at conception.

Virginia women who value personal power need to vote to keep a Democratic majority in the State Senate to insure their reproductive rights.

It is already too late for women in several states where the old white men Marlette’s cartoon lampoons – elected sheriffs, Bible thumping candidates, and plain old leering sexist politicians—have already voted to symbolically look up these women’s skirts.

The expression of violation on the patient’s face in Marlette’s drawing is hilarious. But it is hardly a laughing matter. Even symbolically, we believe few, if any Virginia women want politicians at any level of government getting between them and their OB-GYNs.