Opinion/Editorial: GOP tries end run to ban abortions

Virginia Republicans can’t wait to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to birth. So they’re proposing an end run around democracy. The GOP only controls the House of Delegates. Democrats control the State Senate. No total abortion ban is likely to pass the senate.

So the men who want to control women’s most personal decisions must look for non-legislative routes to get what they want. Among them is Del. Dave LaRock of Loudon County. According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, LaRock suggests that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin withhold state funds from state medical facilities like the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University if they provide abortion services.

Youngkin played coy with the reproductive rights issue during his gubernatorial campaign in 2021. He refused to say whether he wanted to force women to bear children against their will. Now, as he gears up for a presidential run, he continues his disingenuous game. Over the weekend, Youngkin refused to say on network TV whether he supported a complete abortion ban.

This is doubletalk from a man who said on the campaign trail that he believed in life at conception. Life at conception bestows legal protections on fertilized eggs that overrule the rights of the woman without whom the zygotes could not exist.

Charlottesville and Albemarle Republican Congressman Bob Good offered his two cents Saturday at an anti-abortion rally of about 100 people in Richmond. Good called for the state to pass a life at conception bill. Women do not realize they are pregnant until they miss a menstrual period. So effectively, it will be a crime to end any pregnancy without an exception decided by the good ole boys.

Make that good ole White boys. They are mostly the ones driving this train to male chauvinism. Sadly, an equivalent form of repression for a male-only life-wrenching deeply private health care decision does not exist. If politicians who knew nothing of an individual man’s personal circumstances tried to force men to do with their bodies what those men believed to be wrong, their anger would be visceral. Turnabout would surely breed the kinds of protests that so many Virginia women now undertake in hopes of regaining reproductive rights.

Cutting state funding to state medical facilities to compel them to submit to a political agenda is dystopian. It signals how rabid the forced pregnancy movement has become now that its members have been empowered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The justices’ logic in turning women’s privacy and personal health into an issue of state’s rights echoes too many of the assumptions that led to separate but equal laws that segregated schools and public restrooms grew. Congress could not pass a federal anti-lynching law until 2022 because southern politicians blocked earlier attempts in the name of states’ rights.

Gallup’s May tracking poll showed that 50% of Americans favored the availability of legal abortion in certain circumstances. Roughly 35% favored abortion rights in any circumstance. Another 13% said abortion should be illegal in all cases and 2% were undecided.

Those numbers do not support the kind of radical action being pondered by some Republicans in the General Assembly. Yet one delegate and one senator have already promised to introduce life at conception bills in the next session.

In Virginia, a certain irony attaches to LaRock’s plan to cut off state money to medical facilities that provide legal, safe abortions. LaRock thinks the governor could encourage public hospitals to stop providing abortions by giving them state money to buy more contraceptives.

We wonder if he has he checked with leaders of the forced pregnancy movement who already plan to ban over-the-counter emergency contraception and are looking at outlawing some other kinds of birth control.

A kind of reductio ad absurdum reigns over this scramble to deny women control of their bodies. It is anything but funny. It is, however, consistent. If the likes of Bob Good and Dave LaRock get their way, the only contraceptive left for the state to pay for will be condoms.

These, of course, will be used mostly by men.