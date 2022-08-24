Opinion/Editorial: GOP should not try to enlist UVa in its culture war

Any hope that the University of Virginia would not be pressured to enter the Republican Party’s culture war ended as the Speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates wrapped up a presentation to the school’s Board of Visitors Sunday. Speaker Todd Gilbert, who strongly influences UVa’s state funding, said he was disappointed that his alma mater had not intervened when a transgender female swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania beat a UVa woman for a national collegiate championship.

Gilbert said “one thing that chaps me personally” is when “a young female athlete” is “forced to compete against a biological male.”

His observation echoed a question one of UVa’s young conservative activists asked former Republican Vice President Mike Pence during a campus speech in April. The student asked what Pence thought of the fact that a female UVa swimmer lost her chance for a gold medal because she had been beaten “by a man.”

The issue of transgender athletes apparently is where the GOP hopes to take a stand and collect some votes from female athletes. Some Republican-run states now pass laws that prohibit K-12 and university school sports programs from letting transgender women compete with athletes born female.

To support this strategy and vote Republican, female athletes must accept that they are too weak to compete against men. Given how hard female athletes train at all universities, but especially in UVa’s successful women’s sports programs, Gilbert’s sermon might struggle to attract converts.

The House Speaker’s observations damned with faint praise. They strongly resembled arguments another state school, VMI, once offered to keep from admitting females: They couldn’t do enough push-ups. The U.S. Supreme Court forced the military school to accept women.

Gilbert’s analysis of the battle of the sexes also echoed quarter-century-old sexist excuses for keeping women out of combat. In 1995, the noted physiologist Newt Gingrich, founding father of the angry white man populist movement, put it this way in a college lecture:

"What does personal strength mean in the age of the laptop? Which, by the way, is a major reason for the rise in the power of women. If upper body strength matters, men win. They are both biologically stronger and they don't get pregnant.

"Pregnancy is a period of male domination in traditional society. On the other hand, if what matters is the speed by which you can move the laptop, women are at least as fast and in some ways better … If you talk about being in combat, what does combat mean?

“If combat means living in a ditch, females have biological problems staying in a ditch for 30 days because they get infections and they don't have upper body strength. I mean some do, but they're relatively rare …”

Taking this back to college athletics, Gilbert, whether he meant to or not, seemed to be trying to turn athletes born female against transgender athletes by implying that the transgender athletes took advantage of them.

Gilbert’s talk brought a response from Dr. Susan Kirk, a non-voting board member representing the faculty. Kirk told Gilbert that as an endocrinologist, she gives gender-affirming treatments to people who want to change their sex. Kirk offered to talk to Gilbert about why they do so.

Gilbert said he wanted to treat transgender people with respect. But he didn’t think the solution was to let them compete against women. So it still sounded like he was saying let the girls play in their own league because they’ll never be able to beat the boys.

In asking UVa to lead a fight to revise NCAA policies for transgender athletes, Gilbert also suggested that UVa administrators had given in to pressure by students and faculty “to stick to a particular dogma.” It is the same script conservatives have used for decades to say their points of view are underrepresented on campuses.

If the administration at UVa is sticking to a particular dogma, it is the dogma of tolerance. This includes expressions of many viewpoints. It also includes letting students decide individually what they believe. This formula has kept UVa among the nation’s finest schools in almost every metric of higher education.

The school’s leaders are not being pushed around by faculty or students with left wing dogma.

Nor should they be pushed around by politicians with culture war agendas.