Opinion/Editorial: GOP hopefuls show no signs of moderation

Thinking that the 2022 elections are business as usual is absurd. The idea that moderation will somehow overtake the anti-democratic platform of the Republican Party is as hopelessly naïve as it is desirable. Yet more proof of how far out of the moderate mainstream the GOP is comes with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s trip to Arizona to stump for 2020 election denier Kari Lake’s campaign for governor. Lake continues to feed conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump by election fraud.

Youngkin’s appearance in her behalf suggests that he, too, believes Donald Trump’s Big Lie about election fraud .

Mountains of data prove that voter fraud in 2020 was insignificant and did not determine the election. Lake’s allegations and Youngkin’s position that the country, and Virginia, have serious problems with election security are simply not true.

These lies come along with Youngkin’s support of another 2020 election denier, Tudor Dixon of Michigan. Youngkin travelled to Michigan to support her candidacy for governor. He also went to Maine to stump for Paul LePage, who, in addition to questioning election integrity, boasts a rich history of racially insensitive, if not actually racist, comments.

Collectively, the election denial that Youngkin empowers sets the stage for any Republican who loses to cry foul. The appointment of partisan Republicans to oversee elections in several states makes election challenges inevitable and irreconcilable regardless of truth. This is what the prevalence of election deniers in Republican leadership guarantees. In Arizona, where multiple audits have confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump, Mark Finchem, a conspiracy theorist and unabashed 2020 election denier, stands as the 2022 Republican candidate for Secretary of State. If he wins, he will oversee all of the state’s elections.

These are the folks Youngkin makes nice with.

But the governor is hardly the only Virginian casting doubt on the American and Virginia electoral systems to poison trust for any outcome that doesn’t put a Republican in office. Republican Reps. Bob Good, Morgan Griffith, Ben Cline and Rob Wittman voted against certifying the 2020 Electoral College results, effectively siding with traitors who stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021 to overturn the presidential election at the urging of the lying loser Donald Trump.

Good, who represents Charlottesville and Albemarle County, as well as a big Republican swath of lower central Virginia, has said “It strains credibility to believe that President Trump lost when Republicans gained so many House seats.”

Good, by the way, is projected to win re-election to his seat in Congress in November. If that happens, Republicans will reelect Good despite his ranking as the fifth least bipartisan member of the House, his political kinship with extremists like Marjorie Taylor-Green, and his sponsorship of a federal life at conception bill that will force pregnancies on all American women, even when fetuses show severe defects and in cases of rape and incest.

This is Virginia’s Republican Party in 2022.

It is a place where nearly two years after voters legally decided the presidency, state Del. John McGuire and other party faithful screen a discredited documentary that purports to show how Trump lost five critical states due to fraudulently stuffed absentee ballot boxes.

It is a place where Republican candidates hope to win driving wedges based on race and gender identity. Some want to ban school library books written by a Nobel laureate because of sex scenes that almost any child on almost any night can watch – not read – on the internet or TV.

It is a place where the GOP downplays or denies climate change and tries to remove the Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and bad-mouths electric cars.

Meanwhile, Glenn Youngkin hopes to pose as a moderate candidate for President of the United States in 2024, just as he posed as a moderate in Virginia’s 2021 governor’s race.

Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us twice?

As we discuss educating voters for the November election, it’s time to lose the Pollyanna dream that moderates can retake control of the Republican Party. Let’s admit the truth. Every election from now through 2024 will determine the fate of democracy for a generation.