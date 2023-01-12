Opinion/Editorial: Good's UN stance is like John Birchers'

Welcome to the brave new world of Republican extremism in the U.S. House of Representatives starring Virginia Congressman Bob Good.

During his 2022 reelection campaign, Good tried to explain his lack of legislative effectiveness in his first term by saying that he was a member of the minority party so he could not get any of his proposals considered.

Well, Good’s party now holds a slim majority in the House, so his constituents in the 5th Congressional District, including Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will get a chance watch him work his law-making magic.

As one of his first tricks, Good introduced a bill to stop U.S. funding of the United Nations for two years and use the money to build a wall on the Mexican border to block immigrants from coming into the country without documentation. In a news release, Good accused the UN of teaching immigrants how to “seek asylum and avoid deportation.”

The nerve of those lowlife humanitarians. Nobody has any business trying to help people threatened by political violence or poverty.

If the UN even did that. With Good, it’s often hard to tell history from bull hockey.

At any rate, Good tells us in his release that the immigration crisis would never have happened under the rule of his Lord and Savior, Orange Jesus, aka Donald Trump.

“When Joe Biden took office,” Good says, “he reversed effective Trump-initiated border policies including wall construction.”

Predictably, the co-sponsors of Good’s bill include fellow Republican extremists in the Freedom Caucus.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy guaranteed a steady supply of this kind of kibble by allowing himself to be pushed around by his party’s far right wing. McCarthy’s concessions to Good and other outliers ensured that the House would become a political insane asylum run by the patients.

Good’s bill puts him in league with sketchy company such as members of the John Birch Society. Those notorious anti-communists reveled in conspiracy theories, at one point accusing Dwight Eisenhower of being a communist agent. Joe McCarthy was their hero. Birchers reviled all things liberal in much the same way Good does.

In the 1960s Birchers paid for billboards across the South urging “Get the U.S. out of the U.N.” Fast forward more than six decades and today, the John Birch Society website contains the digital version of those billboards. It includes a whole section dedicated to getting the U.S. out of the U.N. It comes complete with conspiracy theories and “deep state” bedevilment.

Good and his pals indulge in similar hate and fear-mongering and will continue to do so for the next two years. Their insanity will include calls for isolationism and abandonment of U.S. leadership on the world stage. Those two strategies offer a recipe for self-destruction.

Above all, everything Good embraces will include demonization of Democrats, in particular Joe Biden. McCarthy and too many other Republicans have become enablers of extremist hatred, happily gelding the House Ethics Office and stopping it from investigating GOP members who defied subpoenas issued by the House Select Committee looking at their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 coup attempt at the Capitol.

On the other hand, the lust of GOP extremists for investigating Biden’s son, Hunter; the FBI; and the Justice Department boils insatiably. Lost in all of this will be legislation that will serve the country rather than the causes of crackpots.

Good and his colleagues want to cut increases in the U.S. defense budget by $75 billion mostly because that’s the increase that the Democratic Congress and White House included in the National Defense Authorization Act that passed with bipartisan support in 2022 before the lunatics took over the asylum.

Good and those of his ilk don’t just want the U.S. out of the UN. They want the U.S. out of NATO, the alliance that now keeps Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine from becoming a wholesale takeover of that democratic nation.

And we have not yet seen their bills to defeat the war on man-made climate change. They consider the human contribution to global warming a hoax despite vast scientific data.

The deluge of legislative detritus is just beginning. We’re betting Good revives his attempt to have firearms silencers considered accessories, not gun parts, so they face less regulation. There’s plenty of other ideological craziness that will eventually surface.

We hope the UN bill dies in the House. If not, it surely will die in the Senate. Either way, this much seems clear: the initiatives Bob Good will offer this legislative session will serve neither his constituents nor his state.