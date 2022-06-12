Opinion/Editorial:Good's promises are very different from district's needs

Republican Rep. Bob Good says he’s kept his promises to the people of Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District. In a new 32-page report Good explains that he has been “crystal clear what my values are.”

What he has been in his first 17 months, he writes, is exactly what he told his constituents, including roughly 160,000 residents of Albemarle County and Charlottesville:

“A constitutional conservative who fights courageously and relentlessly for Judeo-Christian principles of out Founders.”

This is Good’s explanation for his membership in the House Freedom Caucus with such notable whack jobs as Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Bobert of Colorado, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida and, for now, Madison Cawthon of North Carolina.

Good’s relentless pursuit of “Judeo-Chritian principles” includes introduction of the “Silencers Helping Us Save Hearing Act.” This disingenuously named bill would make it easier to buy silencers for guns by deregulating them “at the federal level and preempt[ing] state law that regulates, taxes, or prohibits” their possession.

In his report, Good lists 318 bills and resolutions he has cosponsored. Four are bi-partisan. The rest are Republican bills, most of which have never been brought to the House floor for a vote. Good blames that on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He will reveal his focus on “strong and unequivocal stands” if his party gains control of the House in November, but he doesn’t complain because the Repulbican Speaker of the House doesn’t take up bills offered exclusively by Democrats.

Among the bills that Good cosponsored that were not brought to a vote was H.R. 2180. It would have required U.S. taxpayers to pay to remove all the fencing erected to protect the U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6 attack and reinstall it along the southern U.S. border to block undocumented immigrants from entering the country. The bill also stated that “the Department of Defense must reassign National Guard members who were deployed in response to the attacks to the National Capital Region on or after January 6, 2021, to the southern land border of the United States to assist U.S. Customs and Border patrol.”

Here are some more highlights.

Good cosponsored a life at conception bill that would effectively end American women’s reproductive rights. He cosponsored several bills to outlaw teaching about institutional racism in America in schools. This includes a bill that forbids teaching adults at U.S. service academies.

Good does provide metrics of his office’s efforts to help individuals resolve problems with federal agenices such as the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service. His staff does so without regard to political affiliation as they should. So, good on Good.

No so good on Good for cosponsoring a law to strip federal funds from any school that mandated students be vacinated against COVID-19. This and several other Good-backed anti-vax bills helped drive people away from vaccines that, according to new research, could have saved 318,000 Americans who lost their lives to COVID.

Not so good on Good for trying to stop the country from addressing climate change. He cosponsored a bill to keep President Joe Biden from entering the Paris Agreement to reduce the greenhouse gases that threaten the planet. He backed withdrawal of the U.S. from the United Nations Convention on Climate Change.

Not so good on Good for cosponsoring a law that forbade states from using automatic voter registration and placed numerous restrictions on the distribution and collection of absentee ballots. The bill bore the acronym BIDEN Act, a strong hint that Good believes the wholly disproven lie that Biden did not legitimately defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

As the House Committee investigating the storming of the Capitol explains the likely illegal behavior of Trump and his minions trying to overturn that election, Good’s costitutents should remember that their representative voted against formation of that committee. If Good is reelected and Republicans gain control of the House they will likely vote to disband the Jan. 6 investigation and discredit its findings.

This will prove one thing Bob Good is crystal clear about: He’ll do whatever it takes to make sure his constituents never learn the truth about the most infamous attack on democracy in modern U.S. history.