Opinion/Editorial: Good proves the darling of extreme fringe

Those who didn’t understand how irresponsible, radical and reckless U.S. Rep. Bob Good is got the word Saturday from the man’s own mouth. Before a gathering of the furthermost fringe of Republicans in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District, Good explained how proud he is of voting against the interests of hundreds of thousands of his constituents and how he intends to keep at it.

A nominating convention chock full of far-right-wing activists listened to their darling explain why he enjoys being the fifth least bipartisan member of the United States House of Representatives.

“I am not in Washington to work with the Democrats,” he bragged. “I’m there to defeat the Democrats.”

Then, 1,488 people in a district of more than 739,000 residents nominated Good as the GOP candidate for the 2022 November general election.

The 210,000 Republicans who voted for Good in 2020 have some soul-searching to do. This year, the party had an opportunity to nominate a responsible conservative candidate in retired military officer Dan Moy. He wanted to look after the district’s economy, not “grandstand” or be “missing in action” as he said Good was in D.C.

Moy likened himself to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. But the nominating process gathered people in one place on a single Saturday instead of having a districtwide primary election. This assured that the tail wagged the dog. Moy was far too mainstream for the extremists who controlled the nominating convention. He got only 270 votes.

The 190,000-plus Virginians who voted against Good in 2020 are simply out of luck unless they get off their derrieres, get organized and get out the vote for Democratic candidate Joshua Throneburg.

And that may not be enough. Reasonable people from both parties may need to make a deal to find someone to run as an independent.

This is what it boils down to: If you want your shots called by former President Donald Trump’s “Ultra-MAGAs” and a do-nothing representative who was one of only 17 members of Congress to vote against the Veterans Rapid Retraining Assistance Program Restoration and Recovery Act, have at it.

If your idea of constituent service is a congressman who meddles in another state’s racial politics by voting against naming a federal courthouse for the first Black justice on the Florida Supreme Court, enjoy.

Here is what Good has done for the Fifth District of Virginia in his first year and a half in office:

He voted against COVID-19 relief funds and infrastructure spending that have produced and will continue to bring hundreds of millions of dollars to Republicans and Democrats in his district, no thanks to him.

A quick look at Good’s recent voting record shows opposition to a bill to relieve the baby formula crisis now hurting infants in his district. The record also shows a vote against providing $40 billion in additional aid to Ukrainians fighting to the death to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s modern-day version of Adolph Hitler’s blitzkrieg.

The congressman continues to promote the lies of election fraud favored by Trump. In the House, Good participates in a caucus with crazies such as Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Lauren Bobert, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz and, for now, Madison Cawthon. They make up a just-say-no crew that would rather hang out with White supremacists and Jan. 6 Capitol invaders than serve normal folks they are supposed to represent.

We believe that Good’s dangerous demagoguery threatens democracy. But those who don’t still need to ask what their purported “representative” has done for them. Poverty and need exist in some parts of the Fifth District. The richest parts need to sustain jobs and attract new ones. How’s the rural broadband access in the Fifth? Which community services need improvement? What is the districtwide vision for economic development?

To heck with all that. Just ask Bob Good why he voted against the Postal Service Reform Act in February 2022, when hundreds—and probably thousands—of his constituents could not get their mail on time.

Election Day is six months away. But now is the time for the majority of all voters of the Fifth District to decide whether and how to rise up against anti-democratic radicalism and incompetence.

If they can’t find the collective will to do so, the mirror will be the only place to look to place blame in November.