Opinion/Editorial: Good lacks power to control America's agenda

Republican Congressman Bob Good’s editorial column in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, reprinted on this page, makes clear that the man who represents Charlottesville and Albemarle County has no interest in serving the roughly 150,000 people who live in those communities.

Actually, Good’s essay explaining his opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to be Speaker of the House of Representatives proves that Good is no more interested in passing bills to help the citizens who voted for him than he was in his first term in Congress.

Good decries the “Democrats’ assault on freedom, the family, the economy and our national security.” Here is what the “radical agenda of the left” brought to his district in 2020-2022 as he voted against the spending bills that provided the funding. Tens of millions of dollars to build and improve roads and schools. Relief checks to ease the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Money to develop high-paying jobs, including computer chip production and broadband internet. Retention of health insurance for previously uninsured Virginians.

If you’re reading this, please read Good’s essay and judge for yourself how he will serve your needs.

Good already has bragged that his single mission in Congress is to defeat Democrats. He still vows to obstruct them at every turn. This means he will have no more ability to serve constituents in his second term in office than in his first. That first go-round saw him vote against almost everything. This earned him a dubious distinction as the fifth least bipartisan member of the 435-member House.

This was why voters in Charlottesville and Albemarle voted overwhelmingly against him in November. Good cares nothing about the communities that comprise his district’s major economic engine and drawing card. He ignores the University of Virginia and its ground-breaking science. Instead, he pushes the Christian nationalist mission of his alma mater, Liberty University, which seeks to let a specific religion dictate public policy.

If the rural downstate voters who just reelected him still want to ride Good’s coattails, they likely will arrive at the same economically depressed place too many of them already reside.

Without the Democratic-sponsored legislation passed from 2020 to 2022, communities loyal to Good would be poorer with fewer options for residents. Now, Good wants a House Speaker who will do the bidding of the extremists of the Freedom Caucus to which he belongs with the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz.

Freedom Caucus members flirt with racists, neo-Nazis, xenophobes and armed private militias. Caucus members articulate few specific budget cuts except pulling the plug on electric vehicles, which makes them lackeys of big oil companies, and ending military support for Ukraine, which makes them lackeys of a Russian dictator.

If you collect Social Security, pay for your healthcare with Medicare or Medicaid, hope to find a better job, require child care, need internet service or want to reduce fentanyl addiction, the women and men who will save you are moderate Republicans and Democrats talking to and listening to each other.

Here’s the take-away on Good and all his voters:

They lack the political clout to overthrow American democracy. The failure of the Jan. 6, 2021 coup proved that. The November 2022 election results solidified it. The Freedom Caucus agenda has no chance of becoming law in the next two years, no matter who is Speaker of the House. Democrats control the Senate and President Joe Biden controls the veto pen.

The nation’s founders built the American legislative, judicial and executive branches to check and balance. They have done so. The voters, meanwhile, just sent a mandate for moderation, electing a narrow Republican majority in the House and retaining a narrow Democratic majority in the Senate.

Bob Good might be able to delude his constituents with anger and hyperbole. But he lacks the power and, frankly, the temperament to be a kingmaker in Congress. Americans want representatives willing to work together for the common good of the people they are supposed to serve. That means both sides inevitably compromise as they did on the COVID relief, infrastructure, computer chips and 2023 budget bills that Good opposed.

As for the 5th District Congressman’s flight of fancy about the Freedom Caucus running the show, we offer three words:

Extremism inevitably fails.