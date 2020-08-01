Local charity Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is getting a new staff member.
Andrew Baxter, the former Charlottesville fire chief who resigned in June following disagreements with the city manager, will become Habitat’s chief operating officer.
Before filling his Charlottesville position for four years, Mr. Baxter had 20 years’ service with the Henrico County Division of Fire. He brings a special perspective to his new job.
“Probably the single most important foundational element to a safe, healthy, resilient person, family, or community is safe, stable, and affordable housing,” he said in a news release. “For much of my career, my focus was on response. After a while you figure out that many of those responses could be avoided by addressing the root causes of those emergencies...,” including housing stability and quality.
“Not only is he a logistics expert,” Mr. Rosensweig said of his new COO, “he is about as fine a human being as you could ever meet.”
Sounds like a good pairing. Congratulations to both Habitat and Mr. Baxter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.