Opinion/Editorial: Good complains of "hidin'' Biden," then skips debate

At 9:05 Wednesday morning, 5th District Republican Congressman Bob Good sent out a Tweet criticizing Democratic President Joe Biden. It read, “Hidin’ Biden would rather dodge questions about his administration’s failing policies than respond to the free press.”

Four and a half hours later, Good skipped a debate with his 2022 opponent, Democrat Josh Throneburg.

Apparently, Good fails to grasp the concepts of hypocrisy and irony.

His absence at the debate sponsored by Senior Statesmen of Virginia in Charlottesville remains consistent with a strategy of avoiding events where constituents might question him about his representation of their interests in Congress.

Good’s district includes Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Lynchburg, Danville and a swath of rural counties running down the center of Virginia to the North Carolina line. Any person from any party who stands for reelection should be expected to answer a fundamental question of representative democracy from constituents:

What have you done to help me or my community?

The answer in Good’s case is demonstrably almost nothing. He voted against every funding bill that benefited his constituents, including pandemic relief, infrastructure projects, rural broadband, even a bill that allowed Medicare to negotiate drug prices that will save money on prescriptions for those he represents.

Instead, Good, who was first elected in 2020, chose to spend two years in Congress holed up in the extreme right wing of the GOP. He huddled there with the Just Say No Caucus. Good and fellow obstructionists Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz and others call it the Freedom Caucus. The name apparently refers to the freedom to do nothing constructive.

Little wonder then that Good avoids the hostile turf of anyone who might ask him to defend his inactions. He sticks to rural communities where his hypocritical praise for God and guns and his hatred of gays resonates.

The saddest part of this tale is that experts say any candidate in the 5th District who carries a Republican label can win because of the district’s configuration. It doesn’t matter what, if anything, they accomplish. Good is about to test that theory. He preaches hatred of Democrats and wears his designation as the fifth least bipartisan member of the House of Representative like a medal.

Throneburg’s top issues are addressing climate change and letting women control their healthcare decisions, including abortion rights. Good proudly proclaims manmade climate change is a hoax and stumps the petrochemical industry. He sponsors a life-at-conception law that will ban all abortions, including in cases of rape and incest, and expose women and their doctors to criminal prosecution.

As he piously insists that he is pro-life, Good opposes virtually any form of gun control so that almost anyone 18 or over gets to wield semi-automatic assault rifles and handguns designed to kill people.

Good is an election denier who voted against certification of the 2020 presidential election. He sometimes wears a ball cap bearing the name of a local private militia.

Against that background, Throneburg, who grew up Republican in rural Illinois, offers to try to get along with mainstream House Republicans the same way 7th District Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger does.

Throneburg now pursues female voters talking about restoring reproductive rights and young voters speaking of a future that addresses climate change. He hopes to draw in independents and Republicans dissatisfied with Good’s extremism. He also stokes the fire for robust same-day voter registration on with and ballot casting.

Nevertheless, the challenge he faces came in a prelude from a questioner at the debate.

“If by some miracle you get elected…,” the man began.

Through it all, Throneburg took the high road Wednesday. He pointed out that Good “has brought no jobs to the district” and created no new business opportunities, But the Democrat worked hard to avoid cheap shots like the one Good took at Biden.

“Our political discourse can get toxic,” Throneburg told The Daily Progress after the Senior Statesmen event ended. “It’s fair game to comment on what he’s done and prosecute his [poor] performance. But we put up guard rails. We don’t want to use personal attacks.”

His opponent doesn’t seem to care.