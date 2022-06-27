Opinion/Editorial: Goochland delegate feeds the Big Lie

Like the torch-bearing Neo-Nazis parading through the University of Virginia campus in 2017 chanting their lies, state Del. John McGuire has the First Amendment right to spread Donald Trump’s Big Lie that widespread voter fraud cost Trump the 2020 presidential election.

Last week, McGuire emailed invitations to hundreds of members of the Goochland community to join him for a free viewing of a debunked documentary called “2,000 Mules.” The film purports to prove Trump’s delusional charge of election stealing. The movie, like Trump’s obsession, is a lie.

For some reason, McGuire, who did not respond to an email or a phone call seeking comment, felt he had to spread the film’s misinformation. School officials in Goochland said the Goochland Tea Party, a far-right wing group, arranged to use the high school, according to a report by VPM News, a Richmond affiliate of National Public Radio.

The movie claims to have used cell phone data to identify 2,000 people in five swing states who collected ballots and cast them illegally in drop boxes to overturn Trump’s victory. Experts in technology and voter security, as well as former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, have debunked both the methodology the filmmakers used and the conclusion they reached.

Still, McGuire screened the film hours after a televised hearing of House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol that meant to stop the certification of electoral votes that would declare Joe Biden president. McGuire told the public radio station that he attended the Jan. 6 Trump rally where Trump urged his followers to go the Capitol and “fight like hell” to change the election results. But McGuire said he did not go into the Capitol.

Hundreds of others did. Led by White nationalist groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, they assaulted members of the Capitol Police and Washington, D.C. Metro Police. Then, they illegally entered the Capitol, breaking windows and doors. They hunted for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. They chanted “hang Mike Pence” because the vice president refused to commit a crime Trump directly asked him to commit and stop the certification of electoral votes. They briefly occupied and rifled through desks in the Senate chamber after police evacuated senators. They tried to break down the main door to the House chamber without success.

They did it all because Donald Trump told them the election had been stolen.

It wasn’t.

A parade of Republicans, including Barr, Trump’s campaign manager and his own daughter, have all testified under oath that no evidence of fraud exists that could change the election results. Judges in roughly 60 lawsuits reached the same conclusion.

The House Select Committee interviewed dozens of law enforcement officials directly involved in investigating and debunking the former president’s ridiculous claims of shredded ballots and computer hacks that changed mark ballots in voting machines.

Multiple Republicans have testified to the Jan. 6 committee that in the weeks after the election Donald Trump asked them personally to violate their oaths of office and in some cases break the law. They refused.

But every person who believed the former president’s lies and passed by the no trespassing signs and fencing on the streets around the Capitol Jan. 6 did break the law.

Let us be clear: Trump’s conspiracy theories are all lies. His insistence on jumping from one to another is an exercise that Barr correctly called “whack-a-mole.” Trump’s behavior in the face of a mountain of evidence suggests madness, not victimization.

In the same way, John McGuire’s screening of “2,000 Mules” for what he said were “hundreds” of constituents marks him as out of touch with reality. The fact that he is running to be a state senator and might actually get elected in November will say as much about those who cast their votes for him.