Opinion/Editorial: FUMA student works to help local refugees

The teenager who addressed the December 2022 meeting of the Albemarle Rotary Club needed no microphone. He stood ramrod straight and spoke in a clear voice with conciseness and conviction that belied his 16 years. Ethan Schroyer, a junior at Fork Union Military Academy, was on a humanitarian mission on behalf of the refugees from Afghanistan living in the Charlottesville-Albemarle County region.

These people needed adult education programs that taught English in order to succeed in the United States, where they fled after President Joe Biden ordered American troops home from Afghanistan after 20 years of military presence.

The refugees needed housing. They needed jobs. They needed services.

Some good things and some bad things happened in the mass evacuation of Afghans who had helped the U.S. fight the Taliban, Schroyer told the Rotarians. He was not there to talk about politics, he added. He was there to talk about people in need. He came to the Rotary Club to ask for help with donations of money, time and materials.

“At the end of the day, I’m kind of a white guy doing his best,” Schroyer told The Daily Progress.

His modesty is genuine. It is also a vast understatement of the example the young man sets for adults, as well as peers. “In late 2021, the mass evacuations struck my heart strings,” Schroyer said.

Rather than leaving it to others to do something about that, Shroyer, whose home is in Delaware, began researching refugee groups. He wanted to connect with Afghans in the area where he goes to school. He did so as part of Interact, a Rotary Club program that trains young people ages 12 to 18 years old to put “service before self.”

Schroyer’s freshman English teacher, retired Command Sergeant Major Catherine Garcia, invited the young man to join Interact. One of the goals of Interact is to “discover new cultures and promote international understanding.”

Schroyer found ways to do that. In the summer of 2022, he participated in an exchange program, the National Security Language Initiative. Schroyer lived for seven weeks with a Palestinian family in Amman, Jordan whose members spoke little English. “It was,” he said, “like jumping into the deep end” of language immersion.

Schroyer also searched for connections to local Afghans. This led him to International Neighbors of Charlottesville and then to Mohammad Nasim Kakar, a former Afghan military commander now president of the Afghan Community of Charlottesville Virginia. From Kakar, Schroyer learned that 275 Afghan families arrived in the region in 2021. The families were extremely large by U.S. standards, with parents and six or eight children trying to squeeze into refugee housing.

Kakar talked of the need for more housing that refugees could afford. But the Afghan community leader also talked about the critical need for refugees to learn to speak English and understand American culture in order to get jobs that pay enough to support their families.

Sitting in his office/home in Albemarle County, Kakar told The Daily Progress that he appreciated Schroyer’s efforts to promote the Afghans’ cause. Kakar listed critical needs that can help Afghans assimilate around here. The first is office space donated for use to teach adults English and U.S. culture, as well as English instructors. Many local refugees were professionals, such as doctors and lawyers, in Afghanistan, Kakar said. But they cannot transition to similar good-paying jobs in the U.S. because they speak very little English and don’t grasp the culture.

Health care is another pressing issue, along with transportation. Among the most expensive challenges for Afghan refugees, said Kakar, is finding a place to bury the dead. Funerals cost upwards of $15,000 apiece. The community had to take out loans recently to bury someone. Kakar is searching for a person or company to donate land that can be zoned as a cemetery where Afghan refugees who pass away can be interred according to Muslim tradition.

He can only hope to find a Good Samaritan as inspired as the young Rotarian working to bring the refugees’ plight to the public’s attention.