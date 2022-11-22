Opinion/Editorial: Freedom Caucus fools constituents on impeachment

Let’s Go Brandon.

That phrase derives from an F-bomb dropped on President Joe Biden by NASCAR fans that a journalist misunderstood. It has become the mantra of millions of Americans who say it and display it on tee shirts, ball caps and bumper stickers.

These folks are like smirking middle schoolers who think a dirty joke empowers them.

Wink, wink. Nod, nod. Look at me, Beavis.

If you are among the Let’s Go Brandon crowd, you are doubtless pleased with the Republican extremists of the House Freedom Caucus who now believe they can bully Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in the GOP-run chamber. These fringe dwellers promise to find a way to impeach the president by investigating his son Hunter Biden. They plan to make it job one in an almost evenly divided chamber.

The Freedom Caucus includes three Virginia congressmen who represent more than 2 million residents in the central and southwestern parts of the state. Republican Representatives Bob Good, Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline will soon show constituents what they think is the most important issue for the federal government.

If it is Let’s Go Brandon, the people Good, Griffith and Cline represent, along with constituents of other Freedom Caucus members, can forget about much, if any help from Congress. Going after Biden ensures gridlock. That is especially true for residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County who Good already ignores as he busily tries to destroy Democrats.

From 2018-2020, his first term representing Virginia’s 5th District, Good brought nothing to the University of Virginia, though it represents one of his district’s biggest economic generators. He voted against a COVID relief bill that sent money and brought mortgage and rent relief to his constituents. He voted against infrastructure legislation to help build roads and schools and bring business jobs to the rural, often poor, parts of his district. Meanwhile, he delivered nothing.

Griffith and Cline did roughly the same things. Actually, the past two years the entire Freedom Caucus just said no to almost every attempt by a thin Democratic House majority to fund programs and capital improvements from which the people of their districts profited.

Then, many of them successfully campaigned for reelection on platforms of hatred for Democrats, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Biden.

Now that Republicans control the House by a thin margin, the Freedom Caucus doesn’t want to make job creation job one. It doesn’t want to focus on business development that could bring high tech or manufacturing operations to the rundown parts of America its members represent. It doesn’t even want to make its signature mission permanent tax cuts or banning abortion. It just wants to screw Joe Biden, to use a more family friendly version of the expression.

In Virginia and across the country, impeaching the president may give angry rural voters who feel ignored and hopeless a visceral sense of satisfaction. What it will not do is improve their lives. The inflation that arose from COVID relief actually kept the U.S. economy afloat and benefitted many rural and poor Americans. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine demanded an international response to protect national sovereignty that contributed to higher gasoline prices around the world.

Kevin McCarthy should not bow to the pressure of extremists in his party. But with such a narrow Republican majority in the House, he may think he has to in order to pass legislation. A devil’s bargain with the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, much less Bob Good, Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline, flies in the face of what most voters in the 2022 midterm elections seemed to want:

A return to conservative Republican principles that favor common sense over craziness.

We also believe Americans’ desire for normalcy does not extend to exercises in futility.

Let’s Go Brandon is a tantrum. It cannot bring better jobs, health care or schools to the NASCAR crowd who invented it. It offers no solutions to policies and principles Congress needs to address. Should the House impeach Joe Biden, Democrats who control the Senate will never remove him from office.

But if, by some miracle, Brandon were to go, voters who have entrusted their futures to the Freedom Caucus are headed nowhere.