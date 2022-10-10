Opinion/Editorial: Free speech should not be job guarantee

The caption of the photo in the Washington Examiner was so matter-of-fact it came across as glib.

“In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo,” the caption reads, “a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.”

Fortunately, the picture by former Daily Progress photographer Ryan Kelly was worth at least 1,000 words. The car didn’t drive itself into the crowd. White supremacist neo-Nazi James Fields Jr. not only drove into the crowd protesting racist demonstrators, he killed Heather Heyer and injured more than a dozen people, many seriously.

The caption failed to convey the violence involved.

The picture ran atop a story about a Furman University professor, Chris Healy, who the university recently suspended after a photograph surfaced showing him with white supremacists at the deadly 2017 hate fest that was the Unite the Right riot.

Furman’s president, Elizabeth Davis, said in a statement that Healy will not be allowed to teach while the school investigates his involvement in the Charlottesville riot. White supremacist and neo-Nazi groups hoped to use the riot to trigger a race war, according to evidence in a civil lawsuit against the organizers.

Davis also said Furman is looking at whether Healy is “associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups that promote racism, exclusion and hatred.”

Healy issued a statement to a South Carolina TV station saying he was only in Charlottesville to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from a public park.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has sent Furman a letter saying Healy should be reinstated immediately. But a FIRE spokeswoman told a South Carolina TV station that it did not represent Healy legally.

In many ways, the Healy case resembles the saga of Allen Groat, a Charlottesville city employee who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection by Donald Trump supporters who hoped to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The city has refused to discipline Groat, who trespassed on federal property in defiance of Capitol Police and no trespassing signs on the Capitol grounds. City officials maintain that their hands are tied because law enforcement has not charged Groat with a crime and the current personnel policy does not allow them to discipline or dismiss Groat.

The Daily Progress awaits a copy of the policy under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. Groat clearly injured the city’s reputation by participating in an illegal attack. But, presumably, his status as a public employee protected him from being held accountable and city policies did not specifically prohibit behavior that injured the city.

What will be interesting in Healy’s case is whether he, too, can injure Furman’s reputation without consequence. Furman is a private school. Depending on personnel rules, private employers may enjoy more leeway to discipline or dismiss employees who demean and embarrass them.

Ironically, the Healy morass came to light just days before the first hearing in a lawsuit filed by groups trying to stop the Lee statue from being melted down and recast as unifying community art. That initial hearing is scheduled today in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Freedom of speech allows you to say almost anything and associate with almost anyone. But freedom of speech should not guarantee you a job if your actions cost your employer and fellow employees their good standing through no fault of their own. Your free speech should end where it smears the good name of those who you work for and work with — and especially when you are participating in deadly riots.

White supremacists used the Lee statue removal as an excuse to gather in Charlottesville and exhibit their power. They came armed to intimidate. They walked sentry in what was formerly Lee Park to bully residents. Community leaders at a Daily Progress forum in August to discuss moving forward on the fifth anniversary of Unite the Right talked about paramilitary groups wearing combat armor and carrying brass knuckles.

The Achilles heel of those who openly associate with racists and anti-Semites like the Unite the Right crowd and the Capitol insurrectionists comes from exposure. Chris Healy and Allen Groat both exercised their First Amendment right to wallow in cesspools. Neither should be allowed to transfer their stench to the institutions that employ them or the colleagues they work beside.