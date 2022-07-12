Opinion/Editorial: Frats don't understand true bonding

The suspension of two fraternities from the University of Virginia campus for hazing violations comes as no surprise. Despite multiple hazing deaths and injuries across the country, the culture among Greek-lettered social organizations in many American universities remains a deadly combination of middle-school maturity fueled by alcohol.

So when Phi Gamma Delta – known as FIJI – and Kappa Alpha Order got banished temporarily from UVa, the behavior was predictable.

It was also reportable under a Virginia law aimed at discouraging hazing. The existing law just got a boost from “Adam’s Law.” This legislation passed in the 2022 General Assembly in reaction to the alcohol-poisoning death of 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Adam Oakes in 2021. Legislators refused to make hazing a felony as Oakes’ parents wanted. But lawmakers extended the reporting period for campus hazing and added details to the reporting requirements.

UVa penalized FIJI for having new fraternity members engage in a binge-eating race from food crates filled with milk, bananas, soda, mayonnaise, and broccoli. One participant vomited, according to the hazing report.

A FIJI pledge master also made new members blindfold themselves and sit against a basement wall while other fraternity members pelted them with eggs.

At Kappa Alpha, the misbehavior included making new members carry cigarettes, lighters, condoms, beef jerky, chewing tobacco and smokeless nicotine patches at all times. Two incidents were more potentially dangerous. In one, fraternity members placed pledges in a bathroom and kept them there until all of them had smoked all the cigarettes in their pledge packs. A second activity was a team race to drink 30 cans of beer.

Those who remember a time when pledges suffered beatings with paddles and mandatory binge-drinking games might see this as child’s play. But the current discipline sends an important message about gaining control of hazing before it escalates. And if one thing is clear about hazing, it is this: as people get progressively drunker, behavior almost always escalates.

In one notorious case in 2017, Penn State University freshman pledge Timothy Piazza participated in a binge-drinking ritual where he had to chug a combination of wine, vodka and beer. He became so drunk he fell down some steps. Piazza’s fraternity “brothers” ignored him for hours as he died of a fractured skull and a lacerated spleen.

Piazza’s parents desperately wanted his death to be a tragedy that inspired a change in fraternity behavior. Sadly, given the immaturity of the Greek culture and young people’s illusions of invincibility, a hauntingly similar tragedy struck at VCU in February 2021 when Oakes died.

Four of 11 members of the Delta Chi fraternity have pleaded guilty to hazing in Oakes’ death. Prosecutors say an autopsy showed that Oakes died of alcohol poisoning with a blood alcohol level of .42, more than five times the legal limit for drunkenness. Oakes’ parents told journalists their son was asked to drink 40 shots of whiskey.

FIJI and KA did not come close to anything like that. But every Greek-lettered group on the UVa campus and across the country would do well to reconsider their view of “brotherhood” and “sisterhood.”

Making people sit blindfolded under a barrage of eggs does nothing to build relationships. Racing to drink 30 cans of beer actually puts people at risk.

Chain-smoking a pack of cigarettes in a packed bathroom is just plain unhealthy, not to mention stupid.

Crucibles of stress can create lifelong bonds. But they do so by sharing a common goal and gaining respect and inspiration from the way individuals selflessly suffer in behalf of each other. The U.S. Marine Corps may have the best formula for developing brotherhood and sisterhood. New recruits face ferocious challenges in boot camp. What they eventually learn from all the sweat and swearing is the real meaning of Semper Fi: One person’s failure is everyone’s failure. The whole chain disintegrates when the weakest link breaks.

If fraternities and sororities want to connect with new members, they should think about the way teams actually build loyalty and commitment. It is through having each other’s backs, not by beating each other’s backsides.