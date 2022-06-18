Opinion/Editorial: Forcing poor women to have disabled babies is grotesquely Orwellian

Forcing a woman to give birth to a baby with severe abnormalities because she is poor is grotesquely Orwellian.

But that is what Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will do if he succeeds in his attempt to remove state funding for abortions of fetuses diagnosed with major abnormalities.

Youngkin made the ban one of his amendments to the state budget. The demand proves once again that Youngkin is cynically political, not compassionate.

Planned Parenthood reports that in fiscal 2021, the state paid for just 21 such abortions. What the severe abnormalities were in each case are unknown because of the way the data is kept. But it would be a horrific invasion of personal privacy and life-altering tragedy to make that knowledge public. It is nobody’s business but the parents.

Being compelled to bring a child into world who will suffer chronically or die young because you cannot afford to pay to spare them the suffering adds nothing to society. It is cruel.

Who wants to sentence a human being to a lifetime of pain or suffering? If Youngkin’s budget amendment forces a single poor woman to do that, it will be an abomination.

Abortion opponents liken ending pregnancies where babies are likely to be severely impacted physically or mentally to eugenics, the practice of breeding a master race like the Nazis tried to do. They suggest that women who end pregnancies when prenatal diagnoses reveal chromosome issues murder their babies. They like to focus on Down syndrome as a diagnosis that leads to unnecessary deaths with abortion rates running at 80%.

Many parents of children with Down syndrome offer uplifting stories of sweet children, who find a niche. But the issue here is choice. No one stops pregnant women who decide willingly to have a child regardless of disabilities from having a baby. This is because they got to choose.

Remember, too, what Youngkin proposes in order to throw a political bone to his forced pregnancy base is not just about Down syndrome. Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal disorder. The second most, according to the government website Medlineplus.gov is Trisomy 18, described as follows:

“Affected individuals may have heart defects and abnormalities of other organs that develop before birth. Other features of trisomy 18 include a small, abnormally shaped head; a small jaw and mouth; and clenched fists with overlapping fingers. Due to the presence of several life-threatening medical problems, many individuals with trisomy 18 die before birth or within their first month. Five to 10 percent of children with this condition live past their first year, and these children often have severe intellectual disability.”

We believe in letting women make informed choices about their bodies and their futures. This serves children better than forced pregnancies that could lead to stillborn babies, childhood deaths or institutionalization. Having women hear from others about their experience with children with severe abnormalities is important, too, if it is possible. That kind of information, good or bad, offers context and lessens uncertainty.

As a mother who chose to have two children with Down syndrome wrote in the Canadian Medical Association Journal in 2008:

“The best way to create a society that embraces (genetic and other) differences is to educate and engage the public and to support individual choices, whatever they are.

“In the Netherlands the Department of Health has consulted the public since 2002 on prenatal genetic testing, by means of citizen panels. In addition, its Centre for Congenital and Hereditary Disease (Erfo-centrum) provides reliable, complete (not limited to medical) and up-to-date information about genetic and/or hereditary conditions. With unbiased information at their fingertips, about 50% of Dutch women currently decline prenatal screening for Down syndrome.”

That’s the way it should be for poor women in Virginia. The state now pays for health care so they have a choice in some of the worst circumstances imaginable.

Glenn Youngkin wants to take that choice away.