Opinion/Editorial: For Trump film, open to public means just that

Jon Taylor is a Democrat. He lives in Louisa County. That makes him a bit of an endangered species in a conservative, Republican stronghold. But it does not remove his rights. So when he showed up at the Louisa Library July 13 to see a screening of “2,000 Mules,” an election-fraud documentary hosted by the right wing Louisa Tea Party and Virginia Del. John McGuire, Taylor expected to be admitted to the public event without any hassle.

That’s the rule for events at the Jefferson Madison Regional Library to which Louisa belongs. People can reserve rooms for meetings, but only if those meetings offer open public access. This means anyone who wants to attend gets in, no questions asked, regional library director David Plunkett told The Daily Progress.

Taylor says when he tried to enter the “2,000 Mules” screening, organizers told him he had to sign in with his name and contact information. Taylor says he told the organizers that he was not comfortable doing that. He says McGuire told him he needed to sign in to meet the financial requirements of getting the room. Library director Plunkett told The Daily Progress the Louisa Tea Party reserved the room at no cost.

The episode ended on an ugly note, according to Taylor, when two Louisa Sheriff’s deputies arrived. One of them allegedly told Taylor the meeting was private and that if he did not sign in, he would have to leave. Taylor said that the same deputy told him that if he did not leave, he would be arrested.

McGuire and the Louisa Tea Party did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did the Louisa Sheriff’s Department.

Of course none of this comports with the library’s rules, much less the rule of law. What it does reveal are the dilemmas of free speech and assembly posed by accommodating political extremists. McGuire and the Louisa Tea Party had the right to use the Louisa library to show a movie supporting former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie that election fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election.

In the same way, the neo-Nazi White supremacists had the right to walk the Grounds of the University of Virginia and the streets of Charlottesville in August 2017 spewing anti-Semitic and racist hate.

All of it, however, depends on understanding and following the rules. The Charlottesville hate mongers never intended to play by the rules. A lawsuit filed after the deadly, violent encounters of Aug. 11 and 12 revealed plans by the event’s organizers to start a race war.

The Louisa library saga is much less controversial but could be used to create an echo chamber of extremism. By showing “2,000 Mules” in the Louisa Library and earlier at Goochland High School, a movement to discredit democracy and presumably to re-elect Trump to the presidency in 2024 got its say. The library gathering hoped to use a conspiracy theory to undercut an honest election whose result has been corroborated in more than 60 lawsuits and now in devastating detail by the House Special Committee Investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the Capitol.

Tracking those who attended the July 13 showing of “2,000 Mules” probably had more to do with gathering contacts for potential donors for McGuire’s 2023 State Senate than keeping political opponents out. Still, if what Taylor says is true, having a heretic in the congregation was apparently too uncomfortable to bear.

Whatever happened, people must remember that open public access means just that. It means an open door with no disclosure of personal information unless you choose to give it. This is the trade-off that comes with free speech and assembly. It applies most when someone does what the Louisa Tea Party and McGuire did. They used public spaces that everybody’s tax dollars paid for. Freedom of speech and assembly conveyed the right to try and spread the Big Lie. What it never conveyed was the right to exclude anyone who might not believe it.