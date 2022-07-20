Opinion/Editorial: Flores is gone, online rage, lies continue

On June 26 we called for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to remove Casey Flores from his LGBTQ+ advisory board because of Flores’ history of obscene and controversial tweets. The coup de grace to Flores in his trove of trash talk were his unprovoked and shameful insults aimed at the children of Charlottesville nurse Kellen Squire, a Democrat running for a seat in the House of Delegates.

Youngkin, a Republican, did not officially remove Flores, but Flores has now left the advisory board barely two weeks after he joined. Macaulay Porter, Youngkin’s press secretary, told The Daily Progress that “Casey Flores withdrew and resigned from the Board as he is accepting a professional opportunity outside of the Commonwealth.”

In the language of politics, this translates roughly the same as the Godfather “will make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

Flores’ demise is worth discussing because it tracks with the growing use of social media in modern life, especially in politics. If Twitter, Facebook and other social media don’t encourage rage and rudeness, they at least tolerate it. Americans now take for granted the coarseness of online communication. Obviously, that reflects on the users as much as it does the platforms. Still, the ability to instantly feed unsubstantiated information or outright lies to hundreds, thousands or sometimes even millions simultaneously is a siren’s song for abuse that many cannot resist.

Before Flores sealed his fate body-shaming Squire’s kids for no reason other than cruelty, he had a history of insulting people on Twitter. A member of the Log Cabin Republicans, a gay group loyal to the GOP, Flores shamelessly suggested on social media that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris performed oral sex on the right person to get her job. Flores’ coarseness was over the top, but sadly, it was not far removed from the ugliness social media regularly empowers and in some cases breeds.

Youngkin never did answer whether he knew of Flores’ toxic tweets before appointing him to the governor’s LGBQT+ advisory board. We hope not. Yet whether political leaders are Republican, Democrat or Independent, America’s indulgence of character assassination on social media all but ensures that sooner or later, most will have a Casey Flores problem.

Anger and incivility are not new. What is new is the power of the internet to quickly spread the rancor without accountability. Flores at least affixed his real name to his tweets. Much of what now passes for information on social media comes without sourcing from people whose identities are difficult, if not impossible, to confirm. Good luck trying to measure credibility.

On social media people use made up names or “handles.” People slugging it out anonymously online, even on an old-fashioned newspaper website, never have to associate their opinions with their real names. They simply indulge in insults, then disappear into the digital ether.

Even when people attach their real names to their opinions, no expectations of resolution exist on social media. People just want to have their say in unfiltered forums where nothing differentiates lies from truth or thoughtful points from knee jerks.

Social media seem designed for false equivalence, places where conspiracy theories command the same gravitas as intelligence reports or uninformed personal opinions pass for facts. The debate with Squire that helped do in Flores concerned mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Squire, who works in an emergency room, believed mask mandates made sense in terms of public health. Flores, following Republican dogma of personal freedom endorsed by Youngkin in defiance of public health guidelines, did not.

Perhaps the governor will vet a little harder when looking for a replacement for Flores. Anyone who has publicly referenced sex acts by high–ranking political opponents – even symbolically – should be out. So should anyone who has body-shamed children.

On the other hand, as long as politicians and their surrogates use social media to distribute misinformation and demonize opponents, everyone who participates is likely to have some kind of ghost in their closet.