Opinion/Editorial: Find source of PFAS pollution in Roanoke water

Here is what the people of Roanoke County who get their drinking water from the Spring Hollow reservoir should know about the PFAS chemicals found in their water source. Some companies that sold billions of dollars of these so-called “forever chemicals” told employees not to drink from municipal water supplies near their production plants.

They knew there contaminating the water.

When officials from the Western Virginia Water Authority, which runs Spring Hollow, say they will cut distribution of Spring Hollow water to customers and replace it water from Carvins Cove reservoir, they should not soft-pedal the decision. The truth is that the PFAS reading the Virginia Health Department found in Roanoke County is more than six times the level that a recent Environmental Protection Agency health advisory said is safe. That means finding the source of the pollution as soon as possible is critical.

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The EPA says these chemicals have been linked to multiple cancers, immune system problems, low birth weights, and other serious health problems.

There are thousands of PFAS chemical structures, but only a few hundred are used commercially. They continue to be used in nonstick cookware, waterproof clothes, stain-resistant carpet and furniture coverings, food packaging, firefighting foam and dozens more products people use in their daily lives.

The problem for the public is that the manufacturing process releases PFAS into the environment so much faster than they degrade that the chemicals never disappear. Instead, they build up in water, dirt, air, plants, fish and animals, including humans. Hence, the description “forever chemicals.”

After decades of production and distribution, the chemicals are literally everywhere. Levels of PFAS can be measured in the blood of 97 of 100 Americans.

The type of PFAS found at Spring Hollow is called GenX. Roanoke County residents who want to understand why that matters should look at the Cape Fear River in North Carolina. There, a plant run by DuPont and then Chemours, produced GenX and some other PFAS. The plant dumped the residue of the production process into the river for years, eventually contaminating a water source for 250,000 people. University researchers later found open lesions on alligators living in swamps near the plant.

Roanoke County’s problem is not that bad. But it must be dealt with immediately. The cost and inconvenience of doing so brings into clear focus what happens when private greed trumps public health.

PFAS makers knew in the 1950’s that the chemicals were toxic to rats. They did not tell the government. As products such as 3M’s Scotchgard became staples of modern life, money poured into companies which then had to decide what to do with increasingly problematic internal research. In 1978, for example, 3M faced an ethical dilemma with company research that showed PFAS was more toxic to animals that it thought. The company also discovered that PFAS built up in the bodies of its employees. Federal regulations required the corporation report both trends to the EPA. It chose to report neither. Worse, it continued to make and sell PFAS.

DuPont made similar decisions. Decades of deception and weak regulation produced an international public health crisis. Farmers near a Belgian PFAS plant could not eat or sell their eggs. Rural residents of China living thousands of miles from any plant still had PFAS in the blood.

DuPont’s Teflon plant in West Virginia poisoned the surrounding community so badly that a research panel concluded that there were probable links between the PFAS used in making Teflon and cases of kidney and testicular cancer, ulcerative colitis, high cholesterol, pregnancy-induced hypertension and thyroid diseases.

The government finally forced phase-outs of two of the worst PFAS in the early 2000’s. But very similar types remain, including GenX. Meanwhile, the corporations that collected billions from PFAS sales will likely stick U.S. taxpayers with a multi-billion-dollar bill to clean up the mess those companies created then covered up.

Folks in Roanoke County can think about that when they turn on the faucet in the coming months. The whole country will be faced with those consequences for years to come.