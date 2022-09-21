Opinion/Editorial: Fake shooter calls need investigation and prosecution

Here is what needs to happen to any student involved in a so-called “SWAT call” that reported a non-existent shooter at Charlottesville High School Monday: City police and the FBI should use every bit of expertise and technology they have to find the children and prosecute them to the full extent of the law.

A couple of nights in jail and a mandatory “scared straight” course should be in order.

And, oh yes, send a bill to their parents for the cost of turning out police and fire department personnel to answer a false alarm for a horrific crisis that did not exist. Sentence the perpetrator(s) to community service that pays the bill back at $15 an hour. We think something that causes him/her/they to sweat profusely would be in order.

Junior needs to know this is not funny.

Somewhere in their addled adolescent brains fools across the country – including Charlottesville and Albemarle County—have issued more than 30 of these wolf cries in recent weeks. Those cries for help often brought armed squads of police racing to scenes to stem gun violence that plays out far too often at schools in the gun-crazed culture of the United States.

What a hoot to watch the cops come running, the idiots who made the calls and social media posts, who could also be deranged adults, must be thinking.

What a nightmare, school administrators and law enforcement officials, should respond as they put the fear of God into everyone involved.

CHS had to be locked down Monday. If someone thinks that’s hip because they didn’t have to listen to a teacher’s lecture, perhaps they should be permanently dismissed via expulsion. In circumstances like this, forgiveness comes with consequences. Rehabilitation relies on remorse.

If your kid goes to Charlottesville High, it’s time for a come-to-Jesus moment. Parents must speak directly to their children about how awful this prank was and why it cannot go unpunished. Talk about Uvalde, Texas and the slaughter of fourth graders. Explain the reality of gun violence and the trauma that comes with it. Then, talk about how a stupid prank can trigger that kind of trauma in some people and how misleading police can lead to tragedy.

Any child with any knowledge of who called police to CHS Monday needs to give up what they know to the authorities. Forget the whole snitches get stitches nonsense or the code of silence that comes from an us-versus-them teenage mentality. What happened is not just inexcusable, it is potentially dangerous.

Think all the way back to April 20, 1999 at Columbine High School in Littleton, Col. There, on Hitler’s birthday and the day potheads annually celebrate weed, two students from upper middle class, professional families gathered an arsenal of weapons and homemade bombs to kill as many classmates as possible before taking their own lives. Seniors Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold went on a shooting rampage that killed 12 students and a teacher. In the parking lot, the remote detonator in the car they stuffed with propane tanks to blow up their classmates as they fled the school blessedly malfunctioned.

If you have a child in high school, Sue Klebold’s book, “A Mother’s Reckoning,” should be required reading. She explains in tragic detail what she knew and did not know about her son, Dylan, before he attacked Columbine.

Columbine happened before every student at Charlottesville High School was born. But it seemed to inspire copycat crimes that continue until this day. So if you’re a teenager and you and the guys are thinking how cool it would be to shut the school down and watch the SWAT team scramble, think about Columbine.

Or think about Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where, in February 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz shot to death 17 people and injured 17 others.

Or 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who used a rifle his parents bought him, when he killed four and injured seven at Oxford High School in a Detroit suburb in November 2021.

Education Week tracks school shootings. The publication says there already have been 59 this year resulting in 28 deaths.

How funny is that?