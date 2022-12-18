Opinion/Editorial: Extremists threaten Americans' financial stability

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia has an excellent description of what it will be like in Congress if the Senate and House of Representatives fail to pass a new federal budget bill by the end of 2022, or at least extend the current budget for another year.

Otherwise, America will be “dealing with a financial hand grenade that could blow up in all our faces,” Warner said last week in answer to a question from The Daily Progress.

This country needs financial stability going into 2023. But the Freedom Caucus, a cabal of 50 or so right wing extremists in the 435-member House, hopes to hijack the legislative branch with scorched-earth tactics designed to impose the principles of former President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again MAGA movement.

Warner has a description for those people, too. “They want to burn down the House.” Because Republicans hold just a five-vote margin in the House, the Freedom Caucus thinks it can extort its way to power. These fringe dwellers, who include Virginia Republican Representatives Bob Good, Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline, intend to use threats of government shutdowns to force their self-described “ultra-MAGA” beliefs on a country that has twice rejected them.

The first rejection came in the resounding victory for Democrat Joe Biden over Trump in 2020 in a legitimate election that caucus members still dismiss as fraudulent even as a mountain of evidence lays bare their lies.

The second rejection came in November 2022, last month, when voters sent most ultra-MAGA, Trump-backed candidates down to defeat.

Yet the math in the House sustains illusions of grandeur for causes such as killing the Affordable Care Act, which has provided health care coverage to tens of millions of previously uninsured Americans. It extends to ending support for Ukraine’s battle against Russian invaders. It will drive an investigation of Hunter Biden, the president’s son. This will come with an eye toward impeaching Joe Biden in retribution for two attempts to remove from office the caucus’s Lord and Savior, Orange Jesus, for his corruption and promotion of a failed coup.

Good, whose 5th Congressional District includes Charlottesville and Albemarle County, is especially rabid in his lust for power. Good has enmeshed himself in an ugly gambit opposing would-be House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The move aims to force McCarthy to substitute the extremists’ will for the country’s will. Otherwise, the caucus, which includes notorious whackos Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, believes it can kick McCarthy to the curb and replace him with a new House Speaker who does its will so it does not set financial fires.

The leverage in this game of thrones is budgetary chaos that will hurt every American, including those whom the Freedom Caucus represents.

Warner, who serves on the Senate Banking, Budget and Finance Committees and chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, offered this warning: “We’ve seen this movie in the past … when an irresponsible House … shut down the government. We saw [national] parks shut down. We saw air traffic controllers stretched to the brink. We saw enormous loss of confidence in the overall stability of the U.S. dollar and government.”

In 2023, short-lived continuing budget resolutions and continual threats of shutdowns and debt limit freezes will put the full faith and credit of the U.S. in doubt. That will cause more financial pain for Americans already living in a stressed world economy.

A Freedom Caucus strategy that plays politics with budget resolutions and debt limits threatens to keep broadband and better roads from the areas of Virginia that elected Good, Griffith and Cline.

Shutdowns – even preparing for shutdowns that don’t happen – can delay delivery of Social Security checks.

How’s that for constituent service?

Rational Republicans don’t want this. So maybe they need to hear that their constituents feel the same way.

As for the Freedom Caucus, some of us are old enough to remember standing outside a closed post office building covering the second government shutdown Republican Speaker Newt Gringrich used to try to destroy Democratic President Bill Clinton in December 1995 and Jan 1996.

That grenade blew up, but only in Gingrich’s face.

Americans blamed Republicans for the shutdown and Clinton won reelection 11 months later.