Opinion/Editorial: Extremist violence makes us question our assumptions

There was a time when U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia assumed that his adoptive state was destined to make slow, but steady, progress in becoming a better place. It had been that way since Kaine arrived in 1984 to marry Anne Holton, the daughter of former Republican Gov. Linwood Holton.

The myth exploded on Aug. 11 and 12, 2017. A neo-Nazi torch march through the University of Virginia campus on the 11th and the racist, anti-Semitic vitriol that continued to spew at a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville on the 12th revealed a brazen American underbelly of hatred. Combined with the violence that accompanied the demonstrations, Kaine, like others, experienced a rude reality check.

Extremist violence seemed to come with the 2016 election of Donald Trump to the presidency. Since then, it has just kept getting worse.

“I don’t know that we have normalized extremist violence,” Kaine said in answer to a question posed by The Daily Progress at a news conference Wednesday. “But it has become an everyday reality in American life. I’m 64 years old. The last few years I’ve had to question a lot of assumptions that I had about our country. I’ve had to acknowledge that even for someone who’s been around the block a lot, I’ve been naïve about the degree of anger, violence, hatred and bigotry that is out there.”

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the torch march of more than 100 neo-Nazis across the UVa Grounds chanting “Jews will not replace us.” The spectacle became international news and signaled something vile and repulsive about this country that few of us wanted to believe.

The problem is that the proof keeps coming. After Charlottesville, the Confederate battle flags and Nazi swastikas that soiled the city showed up in a lot of places, most recently outside a Republican youth rally in Tampa. Rally organizers tried to distance themselves, but the neo-Nazis and white supremacists clearly felt comfortable being there.

Worse, kindred spirits of the philosophy on display in Charlottesville in 2017 festered.

On Oct. 27, 2018, a man armed with a military style assault rifle and several handguns killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue. He shouted anti-Semitic slurs during the slaughter.

On Aug. 2, 2019, a right wing zealot killed 22 in an attack that targeted Latinos in an El Paso Walmart.

On Feb. 23, 2020, three white men chased a 25-year-old Black man, Ahmaud Arbery, through a white neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia and shot him to death for no reason other than that he went out for a walk.

On May 14, 2022, a white teenager who studied the writings of white supremacists, including one of the Charlottesville rally organizers, went on a killing spree of Black people in a Buffalo grocery store that took 10 lives.

And, according to the House Select Committee, white supremacists in the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers led the way into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 hoping to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election and return Trump to the White House.

The U.S. has suffered a five-year binge of extremist violence that ties back to Charlottesville. Some of the symbols on display in the city in 2017 – notably Confederate battle flags and body armor—played prominently in the attempted coup at the Capitol.

“The attack in Charlottesville –which I agree with you, is connected to the same motivations [as] in the Jan. 6 attack – has to make us question our assumptions,” Kaine said. “We will have to be more and more vigilant about speaking out against hate.”

On the fifth anniversary of what neo-Nazis and white supremacists hoped would be the first battle in a national race war, our community must answer Kaine’s call. We need to recognize and confront the epidemic of extremism and violence which infects the nation.

At the same time, we must also heed the senator’s warning not to paint the enemy with too broad a brush.

“We have to separate out people who are really driven by hate or ideology and call them out,” Kaine said.

They differ, he added, from “people who are living in an anxious and confused time and don’t think anyone is listening to them.”