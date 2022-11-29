Opinion/Editorial: Evidence, activism offer best cure for gun violence

A tone of futility and resignation consumes much of the conversation about gun control in the United States. That despair has been on full display since the murder of three University of Virginia students on Nov. 13. The alleged killer, also a student, had stockpiled weapons and ammunition in a campus apartment even though he had been on the school’s radar for two months as possibly being armed. He went on a field trip to a play in Washington, D.C. with classmates, then pulled out a handgun and opened fire on them as their chartered bus arrived back in Charlottesville.

In the next nine days, mass shooters in a Colorado Springs night club and a Chesapeake Walmart killed a total 11 more people.

Gun violence sometime seems so baked into the American system by the Second Amendment and the political clout of the gun lobby that we lose sight of our ability to intervene. So a reader’s tip to visit the website of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions offered a dose of perspective from which all Americans can profit.

The center, by its own description, conducts “rigorous research” and uses it to promote evidence-based gun policies and programs in communities. But what the center also tries to do is draw in and teach members of the public how to implement sane gun policies.

Anyone who feels helpless with the mass shootings this country has endured recently, anyone reeling from the nation’s perpetual individual firearms-related homicides and suicides should check out the Hopkins center’s “teach outs.”

They offer an online framework that provides the data and planning tools necessary for taking on the nation’s deep-pocketed merchants of death. We decided to start by watching the recording of a 2020 teach-out that dealt with “Firearm Acquisition, Background Checks, and Handgun Purchaser Licensing.”

The lectures grow from the proposition that most gun owners are law abiding citizens and decent people. The lectures also offer the metrics that show that most Americans, including gun owners, support common sense. In this spirit, the “teach out” offers plain-language explanations of how people purchase weapons legally, sometimes with regulatory oversight and sometimes without. Knowing the rules is the first step to changing them to make the country safer.

Among the craziest policies that the gun lobby’s purchased politicians demanded was a background check system in which a background check has to be completed within 72 hours. If it isn’t, a federally licensed firearms dealer can sell a weapon to someone who is not legally allowed to own it. Think violent felon, domestic abuser or criminally insane. If a background check eventually proves the sale should not have been made, law enforcement must go out and try to retrieve the weapon.

Background checks alone do not always reduce firearms homicides and suicides. The background checks need to be combined with firearms licensing, the Hopkins center says.

Hear that? It’s the sound of the gun lobby and their lavishly paid legislative lackeys screaming about unconstitutional gun registration.

Licensing means would-be handgun purchasers must apply to a state or locality for a permit to buy. The Hopkins gun violence prevention center says multiple studies show that handgun purchaser licensing reduces firearms homicides and suicides. The Hopkins folks also say that in the nine states with licensing requirements, residents strongly support the policy.

For those who don’t live in those states, the call to action involves understanding the law, sharing what we know with others, and acting together to use evidence to bring change. So here we are.

Most Americans are not Pollyannas. They know that getting gun violence under control will be neither easy nor certain. But teach outs like the ones sponsored by the John Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions represent some of our best hope.

The reason we believe this is also evidence-based. In America, gun makers have enjoyed decades of easy money from easy gun ownership laws. They refused to rationally vet or limit firearms purchasers. They marketed military style assault weapons as deadly phallic symbols. They got rich, and until recently, the courts let them get away as accessories to murder.

The rest of us got nothing except soul-crushing vigils like the ones held recently in Charlottesville, Colorado Springs and Chesapeake.