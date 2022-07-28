Opinion/Editorial: Ellis won't resign so marginalize him

Politics is the art of the possible. So while we share the University of Virginia Student Council’s fear that Bert Ellis will do more harm than good to UVa as a member of its Board of Visitors, we also realize that he will not resign.

The Student Council should, too. If students dislike Ellis’ agenda, they must invest their energy in strategies to marginalize his influence, because he is not going anywhere.

The council’s July 26 call for Ellis’ resignation is understandably based in part on the multi-millionaire communications mogul’s decision to fly from Atlanta to Charlottesville in 2020 to confront a student who decorated her Lawn residence with a sign that read, “F#$% UVa, “ only she spelled out the curse word. Ellis came armed with a scraper to remove the sign, but never used it because it would have constituted destroying school property.

The other thing that rightly concerns the Student Council is Ellis’ vow to gut diversity, equity and inclusion programs at UVa and replace them with a value system like the one he remembers from his days at the university in the 1970’s and before.

Ellis’ behavior and his stated goals clearly put UVa’s reputation at risk. His attacks reek of racial, sexist and anti-LGBTQ+ overtones. Ellis presents as a bully who plans to force-march the university back to the Fifties.

This means reaction to Ellis must be as practical as it is principled. It starts by recognizing the real enemy. The Lawn sign got it wrong. Neither UVa nor its administrators represent the threat Ellis presents. Even the bloviating Ellis is not the villain in this drama.

Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is.

The GOP presidential wannabe’s race-baiting in public education has been full frontal since taking office in January. Youngkin banned discussion of Virginia’s history of institutional racism in K-12 classrooms as his first official act. Within weeks, the governor set up a tip line to let his White base rat out teachers who introduce “divisive” subjects.

Now, Youngkin has placed a destructive agent provocateur on the UVa Board of Visitors. Make no mistake, Youngkin wants the racial and gender divisions that Bert Ellis inspires, just as Youngkin wants Ellis’ colleague at The Jefferson Council, Ann McLean, to defend Confederate Civil War heroes in her newly appointed role at the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

Jefferson Council members regularly savage schools’ diversity, equity and inclusion programs as “brainwashing,” even when the students involved are adults. UVa alumni dedicated to making the university more conservative make up the council. They treat school president Jim Ryan like a carpetbagger for discussing UVa’s historical links to enslaved people or looking at the fact that the school did not admit Blacks until the 1950’s and did not become completely co-educational until 1970.

These parts of the good old days call into question the venom that fills Ellis’ view of the new days.

“The University is … overrun with courses that exist for no other purpose but to make a big deal about race and gender and other issues that can only create more oppressed parties trying to tear down anything and everything and everyone that helped create our University,” Ellis wrote in a December 2021 posting on the Jefferson Council website.

In an interview a couple of weeks ago, Ellis called his charge “candid.” He told the Editorial Page Editor that he was polite when he knocked on the young woman’s door on the Lawn in 2020. He said he remained polite in asking her to explain herself until she shut the door on him.

Ellis, who holds an undergraduate economics degree and a Masters of Business Administration from UVa, insists he is only about free speech. His actions show he is also about confrontation and intimidation. That is what it feels like when a stranger shows up at your personal residence to challenge you to defend a sign on your property that is none of his business.

As long as he sits on the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors, Bert Ellis should constantly confront one question:

Why is an attack on minority rights free speech, but teaching tolerance is not?