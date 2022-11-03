Opinion/Editorial: Election integrity means easy, open access to records

If Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares truly wants to restore trust in elections in the state, here is a good first step:

Return the $20,000 deposit the NAACP made with a Freedom of Information Act request for documents that describe in detail what the AG’s new election integrity unit has done and what it has revealed about any episodes of election fraud.

Miyares should also throw in the cost to taxpayers of the 20-lawyer unit.

Virginia’s freedom of information law allows—but does not require – public officials to charge reasonable costs for gathering information requested by the public.

The NAACP worries that Miyares’ squad may use tactics that intimidate voters of color. Because Black voters tend to vote Democratic, that would represent partisan voter suppression. In a state with a history of poll taxes and literacy laws aimed specifically at disenfranchising Black voters, that is an issue that needs to be put to rest as soon as possible without impediments such as monetary charges or unnecessary delays.

To the extent that they exist, episodes of election fraud in Virginia matter most when they change the outcome of an election. The cases that Miyares’ election integrity units has made public so far have not changed the winner of an election that we know of. Until Miyares proves that is the case, his election integrity unit is nothing more than a political tool meant to sow doubt about democracy among state residents.

Miyares’ actions mirror a nationwide Republican strategy that will allow party candidates who lose to claim election fraud the same way former President Donald Trump did after losing to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump lied and continues to lie about a stolen election. Biden legally won the presidency. Dozens of audits and lawsuits proved it.

Miyares, to his credit, has said he recognizes Biden as the legitimate president of the country. Now, he needs to stop throwing up financial roadblocks to cover up what his election fraud unit is up to.

A $20,000 tab is nothing more than a disingenuous attempt to thwart the release of information that should be easily and openly available to any Virginian. That is especially the case if it determines trust in the electoral process. Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita has said that her boss will comply with the NAACP request by Nov. 10, the legal deadline set by the FOIA law. That is two days after the midterm elections.

Just as demanding tens of thousands of dollars to gather information is optional, waiting until very last day the law allows to provide the public with important information about election integrity manipulates the process.

Going into the Nov. 8 vote, 2020 election deniers, virtually all of them Republicans, still continue to feed the public disinformation that will lead them to believe Democrats steal elections. In the run up to next week’s vote, the debunked documentary “2,000 Mules” has been shown all over Central Virginia, sponsored by Republican Tea Party groups and other ultra-right wingers, including at least one House of Delegates member, John McGuire.

Feeding the paranoia of extremist voters of the right or left wings never was and never will be the job of Virginia’s attorney general, no matter what his party affiliation is.

If Miyares is truly doing something besides validating Trump’s Big Lie, he should acknowledge Virginia’s reputation for fair, legal elections. If he has dug up the kind of widespread, game-changing corruption that justifies spending hundreds of thousands or perhaps millions of tax dollars on an election integrity unit, he needs to make that information readily available at no charge to any citizen. This unit has not been around very long and electronic records are easier to assemble than digging through paper files. What may take time is redacting the names of individuals who provided tips and the people they accused.

Whatever is standing in the way of honestly serving the public and not his party, Miyares needs to remember one thing.

Transparency breeds trust.