Opinion/Editorial: Drug court trades hard work for hope

Voters in Nelson County elected Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford in 2016 on a promise to declare war on drug dealers. They made and sold the methamphetamine that was “eating the county alive.” Rutherford has been as good as his word. Drug dealer arrests and prosecutions are up.

That’s important because the dealers poisoning Nelson are no longer locals cooking up chaos in their basements. Increasingly, they are cartels operating out of Mexico and the Caribbean. Their product is 99% pure, a lot more potent than home brew.

The challenge of controlling the illegal drug supply in Nelson, just south of Albemarle County, continues. But Rutherford knew that along with supply, he also had to reduce demand. So he went after a $700,000 federal grant from the U.S. Justice Department to start a drug court to deal with non-violent drug addicts. On Sept. 28 he got it.

“The new Nelson County Drug Court will accept non-violent substance-using felony defendants into an 18-month intensive program designed to promote sobriety and reduce repeat offenses,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release Tuesday. “In order to graduate, participants in the court will have to demonstrate extended sobriety, seek and maintain employment, and lead a crime-free life in order to have their charges reduced or dismissed.”

This will be a hard, if not impossible, goal for some participants to meet. It is also what works, according to those experienced in running drug courts.

There is little doubt that Nelson needs a dose of tough love. The county’s drug crime numbers are higher than nearby Fluvanna County, which has nearly twice as many people, Rutherford said.

No easy way exists to beat the scourge of meth or come lately drugs like fentanyl. The growing strength of illegal drugs represents a mushrooming threat. Purer meth offers a bigger kick. Dealer-made fentanyl can be pressed into tablets that resemble prescription drugs and offer potentially fatal confusion, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Will Flory said.

“The fentanyl you see in the community now is scary,” he explained. “A young person who uses drugs recreationally may think they are taking 25 milligrams of Xanax when they are taking fentanyl that has an adult recommended dose of .2 micrograms.”

Addicts obviously hurt themselves. But as Rutherford pointed out, “everyone around them is suffering.” The community’s pain manifests in property crime. Family pain comes in child neglect and broken homes. By hiring an experienced drug court administrator in Flory, Rutherford reasons that he has given himself and the citizens of Nelson County their best shot.

Now comes the hard part.

The $700,000 grant will fund four years of staffing and equipment. The county will probably need to kick in some in-kind help like office space. Success will not be measured in the amount of dollars spent or contributions made. It must be measured in criminal recidivism and relapse rates. Those benchmarks come from prolonged involvement with the court and strict rules.

At the beginning, participants will meet once a week with Flory and a judge. As participants progress, the structure of the program relents to allow adjustment that eventually mirror the unchaperoned real world. The path to prolonged sobriety and employment includes potholes, Flory explained. There are few, if any, miracles. But hard work begets hope.

Putting an addict in a program shorter than 90 days invites failure, Flory said. Putting an addict in a program six times that long offers at least a fighting chance.

Still, the metrics that define success also delineate the extent of the challenge. The best measure of success is the number of participants who complete the program, battling through relapses, if need be, and not reoffending. Here is the reality check: Flory says a 50% graduation rate and a 15-20% recidivism rate are considered good.

Nelson County’s drug court grant is not renewable. We hope that after four years the money will have let the local justice system demonstrate why the Board of Supervisors and perhaps the state need to find the means to keep the program going.

In the face of a community crisis, drug court comes with compassion. But it only works with acceptance that it is a battle for life itself.