Opinion/Editorial: Docs predict more maternal deaths and injuries post Roe

The four physicians wrote as individuals to The Cavalier Daily last week, not as faculty members at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Because the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a half-century of precedent in June and struck down American women’s right to choose what to do when they find themselves pregnant, the doctors needed to make something clear before voters went to the polls Tuesday.

The court’s opinion, which lets state legislatures determine women’s abortion rights, violates the primary rule of health care: Do no harm.

The Supreme Court decision allows white male-dominated legislatures to completely outlaw abortion access for people they know nothing about.

Virginia still has legal abortions, but that will change if Republicans simultaneously control both chambers of the General Assembly and the governor’s office. Meanwhile, several states have already passed laws that outlaw most or all abortions. This includes some bans on abortion in cases of rape or incest. Women caught in any state that severely limits abortion rights face major health risks, the doctors wrote. Access to safe abortions performed by trained health care professionals makes a huge difference.

Rather than use emotional arguments, the doctors – OB-GYN professor Kathie Hullfish, neurology professors Nina Solenski and Carol Manning, and cardiovascular professor Angela Taylor – provided statistics to prove their case.

Maternal death rates from safe abortions are lower than they are from miscarriages and live births. Maternal death rates from illegal abortions are roughly 60 times higher than for legal abortions, roughly 25 times higher than miscarriages and roughly four times higher than live births.

The bottom line is that a national abortion ban sought by many politicians in Congress and state legislatures will kill significantly more women than continuing to guarantee them access to safe abortions. Estimated increases in maternal mortality as a result of a national abortion ban are 21% generally, the doctors wrote. The increase for Black Americans is 33%.

The doctors believe – and we agree – that this body count conflicts with the Hippocratic Oath (do no harm) sworn by individual physicians.

Despite the Supreme Court decision and the increasing restrictions passed by many states, most major medical groups, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association, continue to insist that safe abortion care is a critical piece of overall women’s healthcare.

The ability to speak truth to power about this is also critical. After the court struck down abortion rights, UVa’s leadership noted that members of the school’s community could freely voice their personal opinions. But it added a caveat. “We urge our community to do so with empathy and understanding.”

The doctors who wrote to The Cavalier Daily were unfailingly polite and professional in presenting facts.

We, on the other hand, find precious little space for empathy or understanding of protesters who harangue and block women trying to enter medical facilities to receive care. And there is absolutely no place for empathy and understanding for the occasional true believer who murders a doctor or sets fire to a clinic in behalf of the “pro-life” cause. That’s not scientific debate. It is criminal behavior. Frankly, we think consciously causing more maternal mortality ought to be, as well.

We believe the UVa doctors are better-positioned than anti-choice activists and their political supporters to objectively assess the consequences of ending abortion rights. The country could face a public health crisis. Addressing it requires facts, not false equivalence.

Drs. Hullfish, Solenski, Manning and Taylor calmly presented health statistics to make their point. “Limiting or eliminating safe abortion services is indeed harmful, resulting in an increase in pregnancy-related complications, maternal deaths and the untoward effects of unwanted pregnancy.”

Six Supreme Court justices and a multitude of male state legislators will, in their infinite wisdom, cause American women more injury and death by meddling in decisions that are nobody’s business except for individuals in private consultation with their doctors and loved ones.

Think about that before you vote today.

Here is a link to the complete Cavalier Daily letter.