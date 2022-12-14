Opinion/Editorial: Disabled kids win big in suit

Sometimes justice and common sense win out over politics and pandering. That happened Monday when the state of Virginia settled a lawsuit brought by the parents of disabled children put at health risk by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s attempt to ban mask mandates in public schools. Youngkin made killing school mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic his second executive order upon taking office in January. (The first banned teaching children about Virginia’s long history of institutional racism.)

Monday’s settlement empowers schools to require teacher and student masking to accommodate children with disabilities if their parents ask for reasonable modifications. The settlement extends to all Virginia parents what a narrow federal court ruling reached in the case of a handful parents. That includes lead plaintiffs Chris Seaman and Dr. Allison Lyon of Albemarle, the local dad and mom who took on Youngkin’s mask ban and won a big victory for state residents with disabled kids.

The thing is this battle should have never gone to court. The federal American with Disabilities Act entitles disabled people to reasonable accommodations to live their lives as normally as possible. Youngkin’s order and a subsequent law he pushed the General Assembly to pass violated the national statute from the beginning.

Youngkin’s mask order let individual parents decide whether their children would wear masks in school. For Youngkin, it played neatly into the hands of a Republican base of science deniers and vaccination opponents. These nay-sayers claimed their individual freedom of expression was unconstitutionally usurped by face-covering rules. They—and by extension the governor trying to please them in exchange for their votes—put lives of children with compromised immune systems at unnecessary risk.

The idea that parents of one school student somehow have a right to put other people’s kids in danger violates the doctrine of in loco parentis by which schools have operated for decades. School officials act as surrogate parents of the students in their charge while those children are under their authority and care. As for disabled kids, here are words taken directly from Virginia’s administrative code: “Each local school division shall ensure that all children with disabilities aged two to 21, inclusive, residing in that school division have a right to a free appropriate public education.”

The administrative code extends that right to the disabled who are migrant children, homeless children, children expelled from school, children in foster care, children jailed for 10 or more days, children on house arrest, undocumented children, children who are not citizens. There’s more, but the concept rings clear. The accommodation of children with disabilities is fundamental to the Virginia code, as well as federal law. Neither the executive order from the governor nor the act of the state legislature stood a chance in a federal courtroom. Thus, the settlement.

Seaman, a law professor at Washington and Lee University, and Lyons, a physician at UVA Health, knew this. We bet Youngkin knew it, too. He is far too smart and successful not to know or at least to ask his advisers, including Attorney General Jason Miyares. Yet Youngkin forced Seaman, Lyons and other parents worried about their kids’ lives to take him to court.

As the legal process crawled along, Seaman and Lyons had to find parents willing to have their children wear masks and teachers and staff willing to do the same in order for their child to go to school. Seaman and Lyons were also forced to convince nervous administrators worried about violating the executive order and the law. Because of the tenacity of a few brave parents, youngsters with disabilities have a legal document that clearly states that Youngkin’s executive order and the state law do not “pose any obstacle to a parent requesting some amount of required masking as a reasonable modification under the ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] or Rehabilitation Act.” The settlement also makes clear that the executive order and state law “do not prohibit this modification.”

Youngkin’s office did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment. On Monday, the governor’s spokeswoman told WTOP radio the settlement was fair to all. A spokesman for Miyares said the AG was “pleased to assist the Governor in settling this case in a way that protects the federal rights of students with disabilities while ensuring that parents retain the state-law right to decide whether their children should wear a mask.”

Youngkin and Miyares can spin it however they like. The truth is this whole episode was a cruel, needless exercise in the obvious.