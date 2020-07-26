Well, when you put it that way …
Eyebrows were raised when it was revealed that the Virginia Employment Commission, already under fire for slow responses to state unemployment claims, had hired a lobbying and communications company for $124,000 on a 2½-month contract. It started on May 18 and ends Aug. 2.
Doesn’t the agency have better ways to spend that money — especially now?
“VEC has a one-person communications department,” said spokeswoman Joyce Fogg. “The number of requests for information is [currently] overwhelming.”
That one person has our sympathies. As a media organization operating on the other side of the equation, we can imagine how crushing the workload might be answering an unprecedented number of questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As it turns out, the inability of the communications department to keep up with demands is symptomatic of the agency’s problems elsewhere as well.
Workload surged when businesses shut down or instituted layoffs or furloughs due to the pandemic, and Virginians began filing unemployment claims.
As of earlier this month, the VEC had received 32,292 initial claims. Compare with this time last year, when the agency had only about 2,000 claims.
Meanwhile, due to years of low unemployment in Virginia, the VEC’s staff had been steadily shrinking. Staffing in the unemployment insurance division had been cut by more than 40% since 2011.
In trying to keep up with demands, the agency’s employees have averaged more than 13,000 hours of overtime since the pandemic — not just in total, but each and every month.
The VEC has had to hire more help in that division as well, in an emergency response to the sudden rise in claims.
While recognizing that any delay in receiving benefits can pose a hardship for out-of-work Virginians and while concerned about that result, Virginia Employment Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess nonetheless praised her staff.
“While there is room for improvement, the professional staff at VEC has worked admirably under exceedingly difficult circumstances,” she wrote in a response to criticism from lawmakers.
Nine Democratic state senators (including Sen. Creigh Deeds) and 34 Democratic House members had sent a letter to the VEC complaining about difficulties in filing unemployment claims and slow responses to claims after filing. That’s because the lawmakers themselves had been overwhelmed by complaints from constituents.
Their intervention was in addition to concerns already expressed by some Republican state legislators and even a federal lawmaker, Rep. A. Donald McEachin, a Democrat.
Now, back to the hire of that communications firm.
It’s interesting to note that, in addition to helping with press releases, social media efforts and briefings to reporters, the company also has been emailing lawmakers with updates on the VEC’s work. Those updates failed to answer lawmakers’ concerns or deflect their criticism.
Constituent input proved more powerful. And that’s the way it should be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.