Opinion/Editorial: Debt relief bill's Senate passage sets fine example

For U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act (JCLSA) started in 2017 with a story from a constituent. A teacher from Northern Virginia named Sara contacted Warner’s office to describe her struggle as a single mother trying to raise two children while paying off a student loan she had consolidated with her ex-husband.

Her ex had stopped paying his share of the loan. But she remained liable for his share, as well as hers, because the law would not allow her to separate what he owed from what she owed. Her inability to do so put her at risk of having her teacher’s salary garnished.

It took Warner four years and plenty of work to make sure it was a bipartisan bill that both parties could agree on, but last week, President Joe Biden signed the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act into law. It will provide critical financial relief for victims of domestic abuse and divorces from deadbeats, as well as others caught in consolidated loans.

Republicans John Cornyn of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida joined Warner and Democrat Tina Smith of Minnesota to push the bill through the Senate.

Because members of opposing political parties willingly worked together, thousands of Americans will now be able to pay off their student debts or qualify for public service loan forgiveness. The government can still pursue their spouses to make them pay what they owe.

“This bill is proof that we can still make a real difference when we work across party lines for the good of our constituents,” Warner said. “If you’re willing to put in the work of reaching out and seeking common ground, you can cut through the politics and the red tape that tends to get in the way of bills that genuinely help people. Shortly after the bill passed, I got to talk to a few of the Virginians who will benefit from it, and you wouldn’t believe the relief in their voices. I’m thrilled that we were finally able to help.”

The JCLSA passed the Senate unanimously June 22. It offered an uplifting lesson in cooperation and constituent service.

Sadly, the vast majority of Republicans in the House of Representatives failed to learn the lesson. The JCLSA passed the House 232-193 in September with just 14 Republican votes. All the no votes came from the GOP. Every Republican in the Virginia delegation voted against the bill except Congressman Bob Good, who didn’t vote.

Krista Miller, a school teacher from Hanover, belongs to Spousal Consolidation Do Us Part, a group of joint consolidation loan holders who were unable to get debt relief under the old rules. Although she and her husband are still together and up to date on loan payments, lenders turned them down multiple times for a program called Public Service Loan Forgiveness because of their joint consolidation status.

The government did away with the joint consolidation loan program in 2006. But it did not allow those who already had consolidated loans to separate them, a policy that affected more than 10,000 borrowers. The inability to separate consolidated loans also disqualified join loan holders from seeking debt relief, including relief under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. Do Us Part grew from 35 members to 850 in 47 states and Germany in the past year, Miller said.

“Sen. Warner was wonderful,” Miller told The Daily Progress. Because the JCLSA passed the Senate without opposition, “we thought the House would be easy.”

It was anything but. Miller watched as North Carolina Congresswoman Virginia Foxx threw up roadblocks. Miller later learned that Foxx, a Republican, gets contributions from the loan processing industry.

Do Us Part paid for a service called Legistorm to get the names and contact information for congressional staff members.

Miller tried calling her own representative, Congressman Rob Wittman. While she spoke to a member of Wittman’s staff and collected information and statistics to send to Wittman’s office, she said Wittman never returned her calls. In the end, he voted against the bill.

“He did nothing,” she said.

Neither, she added, did many other Republicans.

“We had a lot more Republicans who said they would support us who didn’t,” Miller said.

She noted that she “was a little naïve.”

Now that her consolidated loan ordeal may be over, Krista Miller hopes she never again finds herself in a similar situation.

“I felt uneducated in the political world,” she said. “I don’t want anything else to do with politics.”

The way the U.S. Senate and House often act toward each other these days, she has plenty of company.