Opinion/Editorial: Cutting abortion funds for poor women's abnormal fetuses is barbaric and heartless

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made many politically expedient decisions since he took office in January 2022. The Republican presidential wannabe hoped to whitewash Virginia’s history of institutional racism from the state’s public school curriculum for his conservative white base. He set discriminatory school policies that punished students who identify as transgender. He thumbed his nose at science and did not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, a move that caused some Virginians to die unnecessarily.

But nothing Youngkin has done to feed his political base has been as cruel as his continuing attempt to ban state funding of abortions for poor women with severely abnormal fetuses. It is a heartless move for both mother and child that defies not just basic human compassion, but reason.

Yet as the General Assembly opened an abridged session last week, the governor was once again proposing that no state funds be used to abort fetuses with major medical complications.

Youngkin’s spokeswoman told The Daily Progress that the governor wants to make Virginia’s policy the same as the federal Hyde Amendment, which banned the use of federal funds to pay for Medicaid recipients’ abortions except in cases of rape, incest and threats to the mother’s health.

That position makes no sense for a couple of practical reasons. The first is that the governor offered this policy as a trial balloon in June and saw it popped by legislators’ opposition. The second is the blow Youngkin’s nice-guy reputation faces from banning the funding. He looks like an insensitive rich white guy bullying women with limited incomes, many of them women of color. Those are the only people who qualify to receive the state-funded abortions for fetal abnormalities under state law.

The General Assembly wrote the law that allows state funds to pay for abortions of severely abnormal fetuses to forestall suffering. The legislators followed the same logic as they did in allowing state funding of abortions for low income women who are victims of rape or incest.

The statute on abortions for severe deformities includes safeguards to make sure it is not used indiscriminately. Here is what the state code says, word for word:

The state “shall fund abortions for women who otherwise meet the financial eligibility criteria of the State Medical Assistance Plan in any case in which a physician who is trained and qualified to perform such tests certifies in writing, after appropriate tests have been performed, that he believes the fetus will be born with gross and totally incapacitating physical deformity or with a gross and totally incapacitating mental deficiency.”

We struggle to see where that law is anything but humane for mother and baby.

Babies with conditions as serious as the ones envisioned by the law may be stillborn or die shortly after birth. If they survive, they may face lifetimes in vegetative states unaware of their surroundings or worse, suffering from the complications of their conditions.

We agree with Planned Parenthood of Virginia, which says Youngkin’s proposal “would ban Virginians eligible for Medicaid from receiving funding to end pregnancies with severe fetal diagnoses, like anencephaly, in which a baby is born without parts of the brain and skull.”

“Almost all babies born with anencephaly will die shortly after birth,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website.

Responsibility for caring for children who live with serious birth defects almost always falls to the state. But having a severely abnormal child also takes an emotional toll on parents. This is not indiscriminate selfishness. Children so disabled that they require lifelong institutionalization experience at the least a compromised existence and at worst suffering.

Given the options of death, insensate oblivion or outright pain, Youngkin’s position already appears indefensible. It becomes grossly self-serving when you consider how little the state has to gain from applying the abortion funding ban the governor seeks. Planned Parenthood said that in 2021, the state paid for 21 abortions for low income women whose fetuses had gross deformities.

That number shows what the governor’s attempt to force poor women who cannot afford abortions to carry fetuses with severe abnormalities to birth really is.

A barbaric, heartless strategy to gain abortion opponents’ votes.