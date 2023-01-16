Opinion/Editorial: Crime trauma goes beyond stolen property

The thief stole the iPhone and Kindle from the nightstand beside Wendy Sewack’s head as she slept in her Charlottesville apartment. Her boyfriend thought he heard something, got up and bumped into someone in the dark. The person raced out of the ground floor apartment in a complex on 5th Street.

It was just after 2 a.m.

Many people don’t understand what it means to be the victim of a crime. It comes with a unique sense of violation, helplessness and fear, even if no violence occurs. “People said, ‘Thank God your boyfriend was there,’” Sewack told The Daily Progress. “You know what that means if you’re a woman.”

It means a nightmare of “what ifs.”

The apartment told a creepy story. The only light in the house, a bathroom night light, had been turned off. Coins lay scattered on the floor near the front door. The cash was gone from Sewack’s wallet.

Sewack did everything she could think of to prevent further loss. Within an hour, she went online and marked her iPhone as “lost” to lock down her apps and cancel Apple Pay.

She called the police. Officers tried to take fingerprints from the apartment door.

“They couldn’t tell if it had been jimmied open or had not locked completely,” Sewack said. “Sometimes the door jams.”

After daybreak she emailed her landlord with a service request to put in better door locks. She noted that there were not surveillance cameras that covered the entrance to her apartment. She already knew of what she called “a rampant package theft problem” that had cost her upwards of a dozen items stolen from an unlocked area where Amazon and other mobile delivery services left packages.

It was a huge headache for all tenants, but nothing compared to the sense of personal violation that came with having someone in your bedroom in the middle of the night.

By early morning, she remembered there was a way to track her iPhone using an online program. She did it and got a hit for an address on 9th Street SW. Sewack told the police. The police said they would send someone.

“I don’t know if anyone answered the door,” Sewack said.

What she knew is that the police did not find her phone or the person who stole it. Sewack kept tracking the phone. It stayed within a mile of the address until the afternoon when it disappeared, most likely because the battery died.

The apartment complex answered Sewack’s requests for better locks and surveillance equipment by telling her to file a police report. She had already done so and sent it along to her landlord.

She ordered a wireless alarm system with cameras at her own expense.

She told friends what happened. One friend gave her a crowbar. Another gave her a Taser. Others, in an especially American response, suggested that she buy a handgun.

“I don’t want to buy a weapon,” she told The Daily Progress.

What she wants is to feel safe, and at this point not even a handgun will make that happen.

“I feel completely unsafe,” she said. “I have not slept at the apartment since the incident. Now, I’m afraid to come home. But I can’t keep staying at my best friend’s house.”

When she goes back to her apartment to pick up clothes to wear to work, she goes during the day, accompanied by a friend if possible.

“I check every closet, the bathroom, every room,” she said. “It sucks.”

Her hyper-vigilance resembles what experts say often happens with post-traumatic stress disorder. It also serves as a reminder that the “cost” of stolen property is not just measured in the dollar value of what was taken.

There are lessons in Sewack’s nightmare for all of us. Lessons for people who presume they are not at risk. Lessons for police who assume that losing property to theft, especially in cases of breaking and entering, doesn’t scar victims. Lessons for landlords whose security systems are insufficient.

We shouldn’t live scared. But being careful as a resident, relentless as a cop, and committed to tenants’ safety as a property owner beats the heck out of regret, uncertainty and what-ifs.