Opinion/Editorial: COVID vaccines could have saved 7,123 Virginians

7,123 Virginians.

An analysis of avoidable COVID deaths by a group of the country’s best schools of public health has put a cost on the ignorance of vaccine opponents and the politicians, such as Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who catered to them to get elected.

The study by Brown and Harvard Universities, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Microsoft AI Health analyzed vaccination rates and death data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New York Times. Researchers then calculated the number of lives that could have been saved with injections of COVID-19 vaccines.

Nationally, the number totaled roughly 318,000 lives. Virginia’s share of that figure was 7,123.

The fact that one Virginian, much less 7,100, died unnecessarily is an abomination.

Perhaps those unvaccinated people ultimately bear responsibility for their fates. But purveyors and facilitators of misinformation, as well as leaders like Youngkin, who promoted the idiotic notion that vaccine mandates should be banned during a pandemic, have blood on their hands, too.

Much of the nonsense began when former President Donald Trump denied that the coronavirus was a problem which required intervention. In 2020, he said the virus would “disappear” When that proved false, he blamed China for what he called the “Chinese flu.” This led to travel bans and anti-Asian sentiments that resulted in some assault cases but did little to stem the spread of COVID-19. Still, Trump criticized state governors who mandated business and local government shutdowns, predicting that fewer people would die from COVID than by suicide caused by the economic downturn.

CDC statistics show that roughly 46,000 Americans took their own lives in 2020, fewer than in 2019.

Meanwhile, COVID claimed nearly 351,000 Americans in 2020.

The best thing Trump did was fast track the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

The worst thing he did was turn vaccine use into a political litmus test. Trump praised businesses that defied shutdown orders. He did not encourage people to wear masks in crowded indoor settings. More than once he said, “This is going to go away without a vaccine.” He talked about using hydroxychloroquine and even bleach as COVID treatments.

Republican politicians nurtured this strategy, encouraging distrust in government and science, then exploiting the uncertainty and fear they created for their personal gain. Leaders who convinced people that “personal freedom” somehow protected them from what research shows would kill them contributed to the deaths of some the leaders claim to represent.

In Virginia, Youngkin ranks first in that regard. He campaigned to end mask mandates but soon extended that position to include vaccination mandates. This helped convince thousands of Virginians that vaccinations were not just suspect, but unnecessary. The cynicism of the governor’s gambit came with the knowledge that after assuring his constituents vaccinations should be optional, he mounted a statewide campaign to encourage voluntary vaccination.

The issue raised by the new study is a void of leadership. Glenn Youngkin and many other federal, state and local politicians who stood against vaccination mandates know vaccinations work. Many spreading disinformation had been vaccinated because they knew perfectly well it could save their lives. By December 2021, even Trump was encouraging people to get the shots.

The problem was that by then, these purported leaders had already left constituents to marinate in self-delusion and deadly risk by purposely sewing seeds of suspicion about government and vaccines, then watering thern with warnings that questioned both research and efficacy.

COVID deaths in Virginia are now way down across the state. But the geogrpahbic disparity in the total number of COVID deaths tells an ugly story that will continue to grow, however slowly. A tragedy endures when more people have died of COVID in the city of Danville than in the city of Alexandria. A travesty persists when Campbell and Bedford Counties each have dozens more COVID deaths than Albemarle.

Anti-vaxxers might never have been convinced to get shots. But others walked around convinced that they risked nothing by skipping vaccinations in order to show political loyalty to the Republican Party. Those who died of COVID perished as a result of the lies their leaders told them.