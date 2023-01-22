Opinion/Editorial: Cops in schools can't save ACPS if parents fail kids

The Daily Progress

The battle in Albemarle over whether to bring back cops to patrol public school hallways, restrooms and other spaces is really a fight over parental responsibility. School resource officers are sworn law enforcement personnel contractually employed by school systems to bring peace by their presence.

What ails Albemarle, particularly Albemarle High School, at this point defies a solution that simple. We are not sure how much fighting or other inappropriate behavior takes place at AHS. Nor are we sure how that level of mayhem compares with other schools. What we do know is that besides school shootings, the buzz words for instilling panic in parents is the phrase sexual assault.

The most troubling allegation Albemarle school officials face at this moment are accusations that sexual assaults have occurred. The uncorroborated rumors at this point appear to involve only one incident of sexual assault. Even then, the story that something of a sexual nature happened after an Albemarle High junior varsity football game in October remains just that: a story.

The reason to demand more details comes from admissions by the school administration that a situation occurred that required a police investigation and that the investigation led to charges against more than one juvenile. The case, school officials and police say, was settled in November.

Perhaps by the juvenile courts. Not in the court of public opinion.

Swaddling this issue in secrecy only lets questions of overall student behavior fester. If the legal requirement for privacy in the juvenile justice system is the problem, the school board should speak to its attorney to fashion a plan for withholding names, but revealing what investigators determined actually happened.

Albemarle officials should pay careful attention to Loudoun County, where an insufficient response to a restroom sexual assault apparently led to a second assault when the alleged perpetrator was transferred to another school. This opened the flood gates to all manner of accusations of public school dangers promoted by a conservative political action committee hoping to take control of the Loudoun School Board. The lack of response allowed Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to order a grand jury investigation. That investigation led to criminal charges against the Loudoun schools superintendent and another school system administrator.

We don’t want that to happen in Albemarle County. But if the school board and the school administration do not do something to put out the fires of innuendo, the Loudoun case shows how quickly things can snowball.

Albemarle superintendent Matt Haas says he will ask for funding for one school resource officer in his next budget. If that works to stymie fights and make locker rooms and restrooms safe, Haas may hire others.

Here’s the thing: Cops in schools affirm the existence of chaos. Their presence suggests that the situation is out of control. This, in turn, further undermines the reputation of the schools and contributes to an image that does not reflect reality.

Adolescent hormones and a still-developing prefrontal cortex will always make teenagers unpredictable and impulsive in their behavior. They experiment, they take risks. They may even scuffle physically. Still, we believe from personal experience and observation that most high school students want to succeed. Most children don’t fight continuously. They don’t act out constantly. The vast majority don’t force themselves sexually on unwilling classmates. The few who do disrupt school life make it hard to teach the many who don’t.

So, troubled teens need to get help. But they also need to be held responsible for their actions. Personal problems may be an explanation for bad behavior. They are not an excuse to hurt others.

Parents, meanwhile, should not be so quick to blame school teachers or administrators when things go wrong. In the end, it is a parent’s job to teach their kids how to behave and how to distinguish right from wrong.

When children lack that home training, police presence can’t stop mayhem, no matter how many school resource officers patrol the halls.