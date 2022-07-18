Opinion/Editorial: Congressional gridlock costs Virginians in unseen ways

Those of us who live outside the Beltway that encircles Washington D.C. often forget how the partisan gridlock in Congress impacts our lives. It takes something like the presentation U.S. Sen. Mark Warner made at the University of Virginia last week to drive home the importance of bipartisan cooperation in the lives of average Americans.

Warner made a fortune as an early investor in cell phone technology after two failed efforts at entrepreneurialism. He talked at UVa about how others can find the capital to chase their dreams, especially people with low incomes and minority and non-traditional investors such as Blacks, immigrants and women.

Private venture capital can be hard to come by for those folks. So the government funds Community Development Financial Institutions known as CDFI’s and Minority Depository Institutions known as MDI’s. In the Charlottesville region, this includes the Community Investment Collaborative, the Piedmont Housing Alliance, the Staunton Creative Community Fund, Virginia Community Capital and Virginia Foodshed Capital

Warner, a Democrat, authored a $12 billion CDFI Rapid Relief program that was included in the 2020 COVID relief bill. The first round of funding sent $21.6 million to lenders in Virginia. More will come in subsequent rounds.

But billions more in funding for low-income and middle-income entrepreneurs and non-traditional and minority borrowers remains hostage in the spending bill blocked in the Senate by Republicans and a couple of Maverick Democrats.

Federal spending bills are enormous and comprehensive. Funding for entrepreneurs is just a tiny fraction. But for many of the people who gathered at the Darden School of Business last week, the bill provides the lifeblood of what America is supposed to represent. This country prides itself on rewarding personal initiative and creative thinking. No reward exists where members of the U.S. House and Senate are so hidebound in their desire to destroy the opposition party that they simply refuse to engage with the other side.

Congressman Bob Good, a Republican representing the mostly rural Fifth Congressional District that also includes Charlottesville and Albemarle County, actually prides himself on his refusal to work across party lines. The Lugar Center recently rated Good the fifth least bipartisan member of the 435-member House of Representatives. He bragged about it at a nominating convention where the party base chose him to run again in 2022.

By way of contrast, the Lugar Center ranked Seventh District Rep. Abigail Spanberger the fifth most bipartisan member of the House.

The Lugar Center, named for former Republican Sen. Richard Lugar of Indiana, ranked Warner 35th out of 100 senators.

An example of how Warner works – and how Congress is supposed to work – comes in his latest effort in behalf of entrepreneurs, small business start-ups and low income people looking for other ways to realize the American Dream. Warner wants to offer tax credits to private financial companies that provide funds for CDFI’s to lend to low income people of every race, creed, color, faith and political persuasion. This is because borrowing requests far outstrip available funds at CDFI’s. So Warner teamed with Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, and Republican Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi.

We hope this common sense bill passes quickly. But in the current atmosphere at the Capitol that is anything but sure.

For instance, Warner has fought for a year to get a computer chip bill he authored through Congress. The chip bill will establish computer chip production facilities in the U.S. to provide high-paying jobs. It will also give the U.S. defense, car and appliance industries a domestic source of computer chips. The chip bill protects national security because the U.S. now buys most of its chips from Taiwan. Taiwan faces a takeover by China that would dangerously compromise the U.S. military and this country’s economy.

Warner’s struggle begs a question:

If Congress can’t reach bipartisan agreement on a bill that keeps us safe and financially stable, what can it agree on?