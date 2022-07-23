Opinion/Editorial: Confederate defender will drive racial wedge deeper into Virginia

Earlier this week, Ann McLean, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new appointee to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, gave an interview to conservative radio talk show host John Reid. During that interview McLean likened Abraham Lincoln’s response to the secession of Southern states to Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Guess she forgot about the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter.

McLean did admit to Reid that slavery was “not good,” an understatement that might be unrivaled in American history. But she also wanted to make sure listeners knew that slave-holding states had the right to secede and unite into a separate country. Secession was not treason, McLean said. So Lincoln had no right to invade the South.

Besides, she added, southern states would have outlawed slavery in five to 10 years anyway. They just wanted to do it on their own schedule, she said.

McLean’s defense of The Lost Cause carried this septuagenarian Editorial Page Editor back to old Virginny and the history lessons he learned during his days in the racially segregated public classrooms of the Old Dominion. Those lessons accounted beautifully for the theory of states’ rights. What they never accounted for was why White children sat in one school and Black children in another nearly a century after the enslaved were supposedly freed.

McLean complained of a “flattened” history that did not reflect nuances. Such an approach, she said, oversimplified the need to reconsider Robert E. Lee’s legacy because he fought to maintain slavery.

The notion of nuance was not lost on those who minutes earlier listened to Reid dismiss the coalition of Virginians who fought to remove statues of Confederate war heroes from Richmond’s Monument Boulevard in 2020 as nothing more than uninformed Virginia Commonwealth University students, violent anti-fascists from Antifa, and members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speaking of flattened history, Reid’s talk show invective missed a crucial point about who supports Civil War statues. Discussions of removing statues of Lee and Stonewall Jackson in Charlottesville led neo-Nazi White supremacists to bloody the city’s streets in 2017 defending those pieces of public art.

Let us be crystal clear: The 2017 violence that scarred the community was not the fault of descendants of the enslaved or people of color or anybody else who saw the Lee and Jackson statues as defending the institution of human chattel. The violence was the fault of racist, anti-Semitic, anti-American thugs with whose cause no decent person should want to associate.

McLean is also a member of The Jefferson Council. She spoke recently at a Charlottesville hearing about changing the name of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. She opposed the name change, politely making fair points. The council, made up of UVa alumni, describes itself as “dedicated to preserving the legacy of Thomas Jefferson, the Lawn, the Honor Code, and the intellectual diversity one would expect from Mr. Jefferson’s university.”

Lately, however, council members have taken that to mean supporting the racial wedge Glenn Youngkin drove into this state to get elected governor, the wedge he thinks can carry him to the White House.

The wedge depends on convincing Whites that they now lose out because Blacks get special treatment they don’t deserve. It is a cynical game, and it is working. The governor, and by extension his appointees, now including Ann McLean, descend down a racially divisive slope so slippery that they have convinced many Whites to demonize what should be the fundamental American values of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Striving for diversity, equity and inclusion does not dumb down UVa, as many on the Jefferson Council now charge. It does not dilute quality. Diversity, equity and inclusion means accounting for and addressing institutional biases that makes opportunities unequal.

The most ironic thing about McLean’s Historic Resources Board appointment is that her call for a full airing of Civil War history likely would not be allowed in today’s diverse public schools because it violates Youngkin’s first executive order. That order forbids teaching divisive concepts, including the role of institutionalized racism in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, Ann McLean’s comparison of Abraham Lincoln to Vladimir Putin ought to cost her her job. Even if it doesn’t, it insults every American who believes this country’s greatness springs from its defense of freedom.