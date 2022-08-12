Opinion/Editorial: Community must renew solidarity of 2017 to move on

April Muniz calls herself “a 4th Street survivor.”

That means Muniz was in the crowd of community members on 4th Street that neo-Nazi James Fields Jr. plowed his car into five years ago when neo-Nazis and white supremacists tried to turn Charlottesville into a beacon of hate on Aug. 11 and 12, 2017. Fields killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured more than a dozen others.

Late Thursday afternoon, Muniz stood on the Downtown Mall beneath one of the giant photos commemorating the demonstrators and others on 4th Street. The exhibit of huge pictures, curated by local photographer Eze Amos, is titled “The Story of Us.” It shows a community pulling together in response to the infamous Unite the Right rally.

In contrast to the violence and anger that cost Heyer her life, the mall display reflects grim but peaceful determination. Here is a photo of someone washing out the eyes of a woman who appears to have been sprayed with some kind of irritant. Here is one of people linked hand-to-hand forming a human fence. Here is one of a cleric in a robe wearing a ball cap bearing the inscription LOVE. Diversity of race and gender link all the photos.

“I think what Eze’s doing is promoting the people in the community who gathered and cared,” Muniz said after listening to a narration about one of the photos on her cell phone. “It’s beautiful.”

The photos hang above tables where people enjoy each other’s company eating and drinking at outdoor tables served by mall restaurants. On Thursday, a near perfect sunny summer day, buskers played an accordion and a banjo.

People ambled along glancing at the photos but rarely stopping to study them. This didn’t mean they didn’t care. “This is about some very misguided people,” a man explained to his young daughter as they passed one of the pictures.

If a mood prevailed among the 100 or so people strung out along the mall, it was business as usual. That was not entirely a bad thing. This community needs a sense of calm to continue to mend.

Part of that healing comes from understanding that hundreds of people set examples Aug. 12, 2017 and the days that followed. Those examples showed people supporting their neighbors regardless of color or class. The demonstrations depicted in “The Story of Us” memorialize a moment when nobody was concerned with what the person standing next to them looked like. They didn’t care how much money the person standing next to them made. They had no interest in their sexuality or education level.

Who they cared about were the racists and anti-Semites who came to town to cause mayhem and spread hate. The only way to thwart the incursion was to put aside differences and unite more surely than the bigots.

The ability to do so represents a shining moment. It also represents a potential for collective spirit that should not be forgotten.

“I come downtown every Aug. 12,” Muniz said. “Last year, there was nothing going on. [Unite the Right] was like something of the past.”

Moving on from the horror will only be all right if the people of Charlottesville continue to push forward supporting one another.

While she listened to the narration about a photo, Muniz placed her cell phone on speaker so April Holmes could listen, too. Holmes, a retired state employee, had come downtown from her home in Albemarle to see Amos’ exhibit for an important reason.

“My understanding,” she said, “was that it looked at the positive. I love Charlottesville. That whole Unite the Right thing was so antithetical to what Charlottesville is about. It felt like an assault. It’s important that we do everything we can so it doesn’t happen again.”

Vigilance in the face of extremist violence and domestic terrorism that has marked the years since 2017 remains the order of the day.

“Looking at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,” said Holmes, “I don’t think we’re out of the woods.”

If we stop supporting one another, we never will be.