Opinion/Editorial: Commissioners offer antidotes to anti-Semitism

It is no small irony that a report on anti-Semitism in Virginia ordered by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin after his 2021 election shows a correlation between a national increase in attacks on Jews and their property beginning in 2016. That’s the year another Republican, Donald John Trump, was elected President of the United States.

The chart is right there on page 6 of the 41-page Report of the Virginia Commission to Combat Antisemitism. It shows 942 anti-Semitic events in 2015. This rises to 1,267 in 2016. The figure balloons to 1,986 in 2017, the year neo-Nazis and white supremacists united the Right in Charlottesville and staged a torch march to remind the world that “Jews will not replace us.”

By 2021, the “good people” Trump empowered in 2017 by equating them with folks who protested their hate had produced a modern-day record 2,717 anti-Semitic incidents across the country.

While anti-Semitic assaults have not occurred in the Old Dominion since 2018, harassment and vandalism grew, according to the report. White supremacist propaganda powered far too much of it.

“In 2021, 411 reported anti-Semitic incidents impacted residents of the Commonwealth,” the report states. “These incidents showed a 71% increase over the 292 reported incidents in 2020.”

The trend continues.

In July 2022, “an unidentified group” left anti-Semitic pamphlets in some Virginia Beach mailboxes “linking Jewish leaders at the Walt Disney Company with pedophilia,” the report says.

Please, don’t say gay.

In August 2022, an unidentified group posted fliers in Richmond that linked Judaism with gun control and immigration, two major Republican bugaboos.

in September 2022, the commission reports, “the Goyim Defense League, an anti-Semitic hate group organized through social media, distributed fliers in Lynchburg espousing white nationalist and anti-Semitic messages.”

These and other examples compelled the commission to roll out a 21-point plan to thwart the haters who crawled out from under a rock Trump turned over. This is the same rock other Republican leaders—including Youngkin—have left upended because the people living beneath it apparently make up an important portion of the GOP base.

If the governor and the legislature accept the commission’s recommendations, Virginians can look forward to these changes:

New laws will codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism and mandate training for all law enforcement in hate crimes and data collection.

Schools will record known incidents of anti-Semitism in a public database that can reveal “anti-Semitic environments at certain K-12 schools and higher education institutions.”

Standards of Learning will require students to understand the history of anti-Semitism, the Nazi Party and the Holocaust, as well as a world history curriculum that requires the teaching of Judaism.

Youth initiatives will fight radicalization of youngsters using counselors, parole officers, civil society groups, and former extremists to set examples.

Advocates will help hate crime victims and witnesses protect their personal information so they cannot be harassed by those who targeted them.

Going forward, an interfaith, multi-ethnic group will promote understanding and talk through differences among Jewish, Christian, Islamic and “other faith traditions.”

That’s all good.

Where the commission may find pushback is in two initiatives that appear to target movements that side with Palestine and Muslim countries over Israel.

One initiative bans state-supported schools from mounting “academic boycotts” against “foreign countries, except for those subject to national security prohibitions, such as state sponsors of terrorism.” Israel has been subject to such bans in other places.

The second initiative calls for a Virginia law that forbids the state’s “public entities” from doing business with any group or person involved in boycotting, divesting from, or sanctioning Israel for its actions in Palestine and the Middle East. The commission says the so-called “BDS” movement is a hate movement that hopes to isolate and “destroy Israel as a Jewish state through economic means.”

This could be a hard sell because it smacks of geopolitics, not fairness.

But the hardest sell of all may be the commission’s call for “legislation prohibiting partisan political or ideological indoctrination” in Virginia’s public schools, colleges and universities.

This will be an especially tough case to make to Republicans who now think they have the chance to implant Western exceptionalism and Christian values in classrooms in the name of “parents’ rights.”