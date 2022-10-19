Opinion/Editorial: City sets policy that could punish extremist acts

We welcome Charlottesville’s new personnel policy that will embolden the city to take disciplinary action the next time one of its employees participates in an unlawful insurrection to overthrow results of a free and fair presidential election.

The city distributed a new personnel policy Monday that seems to make clear that employees can no longer do that.

City employee Allen Groat got away with doing it when he entered the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. He should not have. Groat’s entry into the Capitol with protesters whipped into a frenzy by defeated incumbent Donald Trump’s Big Lie of election fraud forfeited Groat’s claim to First Amendment protection, University of Virginia law professor George Rutherglen said.

The city’s claim that it could not discipline or fire Groat because he was not charged with a crime was wrong, Rutherglen said. People can act unlawfully and not be charged because prosecutors are pursuing more serious offenders. But it does not absolve a person who knowingly broke the law.

Groat’s Facebook post showing him with a leader of the racists Proud Boys, an organization that plotted to stop certification of the Electoral College votes that made Democrat Joe Biden President of the United States, was not the problem. Neither was the Facebook “F-bomb” he dropped on “Black Lives Matter” or his social media screeching about “Stop the Steal.”

It was intentionally acting in a way that he knew, or should have known, was unlawful that stripped him of a free speech defense.

“Anyone who went into the Capitol acted unlawfully,” Rutherglen told The Daily Progress. “If you come up to a police line and cross it, it is no longer protected speech or expression.”

The new personnel policy leaves none of this in doubt. Here is what it says about off-duty activities:

The efficient provision of public services requires that employees refrain from conduct, on- and off-duty, that will undermine City government objectives or impair the proper performance of governmental functions. The term “conduct” as used in this section includes internet and social media communications. Employees should refrain from the following conduct, on- and off-duty:

Conduct that impairs discipline or harmony among co-workers.

Conduct that impairs the performance of the employee’s job duties.

Conduct that impairs City business operations.

Disclosure of confidential or sensitive governmental information.

Conduct that undermines close working relationships that are essential to the effective performance of an employee’s job duties.

We are pretty sure that trying to overturn a presidential election qualifies as undermining “City government objectives” and “impairing harmony with co-workers.” Also, proudly posting your photo on social media with a leader of a racist paramilitary group will undermine “close working relationships” with most city employees and almost all city employees of color.

The new policy forbids lying, which in our view should be a no-brainer, but one that in these days of political hatred and extremism obviously needs to be spelled out.

One of the city’s worst failures in Groat’s situation was that Charlottesville learned of his presence at the Capitol in the weeks after the attack and that he lied about why he needed Jan. 6 off. But the city did not fire him for participating in the Capitol breach.

“Part of the problem is that that was actually known in January 2021,” Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook told Daily Progress reporter Alice Berry. “For whatever reason, the city imposed some form of discipline on him that did not include terminating him.”

When the issue arose publicly in June 2022 in the filing of a lawsuit by ex-Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney, it sparked anger among community activists.

Firing Groat at that point raised questions for the city, Snook said.

“Should that decision be based on things we knew about at the time, or should it be based on things we knew about but had no idea people were going to get upset about?” Snook asked.

The better question is why no one in authority early in 2021 saw a distinction between a peaceful protest and an armed, deadly attack on the United States Capitol. Mistaking an attempted coup for free speech is the very miscalculation that threatens American democracy to this day.