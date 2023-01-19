Opinion/Editorial: Chances to vote should not be cut

The easiest way to sum up the problem with a proposed state law that would cut Virginia’s early voting period from 45 days to 14 is a one-word question:

Why?

We believe that a significant majority of Americans favor election laws that make it easier to vote, not harder. Apparently, Republican legislators in the General Assembly are not among them. GOP members have four separate bills that curtail the ability to vote by making it harder to cast a ballot. This includes the bill that cuts the early voting period by two-thirds.

That bill passed out of a House of Delegates subcommittee this week. It will probably pass out of the full committee. That means it likely will get to a vote of the full House. Because Republicans enjoy a four-vote majority in House, it could pass. So could any of the other three bills.

Then, those bills will move to the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, where all attempts to curtail ballot access will die.

But here, we want to talk about why Republicans are so hell bent to make it harder for Virginians to vote. The answer seems to be a moving target. For a time after former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, the reason for the GOP’s war on Virginians’ ballot access affirmed Trump’s Big Lie that early voting election fraud allowed Democrat Joe Biden to become president.

It was necessary to legitimize this myth among members of the Commonwealth’s right wing Republican base, some of whom participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the 2020 presidential election. So some ultra-MAGA Trump supporters spread rumors of fraud in the Old Dominion.

When election officials nixed those rumors with reality, Virginia’s newly elected Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares appointed a taxpayer-funded Election Integrity Unit of 20 lawyers, paralegals and investigators to look into election fraud claims. But Miyares could find no irregularities in voting that were significant enough to change the results of state and local elections. The AG sought to keep suspicion alive by framing his effort as addressing the need to make it “easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

The latest Republican bills cutting early voting days expose the lie in that linguistic sophistry. It was already easier to vote than some Republicans want it to be based on their newly proposed legislation. It was already so hard to cheat that voter fraud in Virginia is neither widespread nor determinative.

So we’re on to a new Republican excuse: Making it harder for Virginians to vote must take place to save money.

Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has spent much of the past year bragging about increases in Virginia’s revenue stream. He finds the state’s coffers so flush that he proposes to cut the tax rate that the state’s corporations must pay. Beneficiaries of Youngkin’s largesse include billion-dollar multi-nationals, not just small companies. Youngkin wants to reduce statewide corporate tax by a percentage point, saving businesses $362 million over the two-year budget cycle.

Meanwhile, an unsuccessful Republican bill offered in last year’s legislative session called for the state to refund localities for the costs of absentee voting. A budget impact statement with the bill included an estimate of the cost of early voting for 45 days.

The estimate came to roughly $2 million statewide. Take that down to 14 days and the costs shrink to roughly $622,000. This amounts to $1.4 million in savings in exchange for big restrictions on Virginians’ opportunity to vote.

“No matter what argument the Republicans put forward to try to limit early voting, there is no escaping the reality that doing so is for the benefit of Republican candidates,” George Mason University professor Mark Rozell, a specialist in Virginia politics, told The Daily Progress. “The Commonwealth has a big budget surplus, and so do many localities. There is plenty of money to support citizen access to vote.”

Republicans should stop lying about their motives, which at this point are as transparent as a pair of cellophane pants. Republicans think easier access to the ballot favors Democrats. If this is true, the answer is not voter suppression. It is for the GOP to field candidates with broader appeal that embraces the bedrock principle of representative democracy.

The higher the election turnout, the more the results reflect the collective will of the people.