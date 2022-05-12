Opinion/Editorial: Censoring race discussions is a form of lying

The lady at the Madison County School Board meeting Tuesday night made an important point. In so many words, she raised the question of what schools should teach children.

Sadly, her answer did not include Virginia’s history of racism. She was all for math and science. But she seemed to consider it political to talk about subjects like the treatment of Black people in Virginia and the U.S. Those discussions would likely include the institution of slavery, lynching of Blacks, laws denying Blacks access to public facilities because of the color of their skin, and legally forbidding interracial marriage.

If race relations is not a proper subject to teach school children, it is hard to know what is. School boards like Madison’s, which seems likely to restrict teaching about race relations, and Orange County, which voted to impose those restrictions Tuesday night, could join dozens of counties across the Commonwealth that now lie by omission to their students.

That undercuts the fundamental idea of education.

We learn from our mistakes. Acting like America did nothing wrong in its treatment of Blacks is not just passive prevarication, it is delusion. It does not help us all get along. The U.S. grows more diverse by the day. We should celebrate our system of freedom and inclusion. But we cannot escape the fact that it never would have developed if leaders had not intervened to end slavery with the Civil War and then battled for civil rights. As the current battle over the removal and disposal of Confederate statues in Charlottesville and other places proves, work remains to be done.

Mandates like the one Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued as his first executive order ensured that this work will not take place. In a Republican political strategy now being applied across the country, Youngkin banned discussion of institutional racism from classrooms. He also banned discussion of all “divisive” subject matter, which has now been interpreted to include matters of sexual orientation and gender identity. Meanwhile, the governor welcomes a Supreme Court decision overturning women’s control of their bodies. He’s happy the Virginia General Assembly may soon get to dictate whether women can be forced to remain pregnant against their will. Sex education in schools could soon be on the chopping block.

The removal of race and sex from school curricula portends a kind of legally enforced ignorance among young people that cedes those topics to parents. Many of those parents will simply not talk about them. Others might distort facts if they do. Students need to know history to move the country forward, not backward. But the governor’s proclamation that divisive topics are verboten scares school boards into compliance. It makes teachers constantly second-guess themselves. A teacher speaking at the Madison School Board meeting spoke for hundreds of teachers across the state when she told the board that she loved the county but no longer loved teaching because she felt that parents were being pitted against teachers.

Youngkin seems to welcome the divide as it wins him support from White conservatives. As school boards do what the governor requires, White parents no longer need worry about their children being asked to understand what it meant to be owned by another human being. Students of all races and religions will not get to debate topics such as why it took from 1900 until 2022 for the United States Congress to pass a law making lynching a federal hate crime

(Here’s a hint: Southern states blocked the legislation.)

At least Madison County has pledged to discuss a proposed ban on race discussions and limits on instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity with parents and teachers before deciding.

We wonder if counties which so eagerly answered the governor’s call for lies of omission after it was issued were the same counties which were already unconcerned and/or uncomfortable tackling the ugly legacies of racism.

Parents will always be the primary source of information that shapes the character and beliefs of their children. Teaching those same children history and current cultural trends is why we have schools.