Opinion/Editorial: Bus driver crsis calls for creativity and cooperation

Barely a month into summer break, something is becoming clear about the upcoming school year: Education administrators in the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County face a student transportation crisis.

A shortage of school bus drivers in both municipalities challenges the local systems’ leaders to find ways to deliver children safely and efficiently to class. School officials in each jurisdiction are discussing options in a situation where the math just doesn’t add up.

Charlottesville has only a third of the drivers it needs. Last year, Albemarle asked some drivers to operate on “double routes,” where they picked up and delivered children to one school and immediately went back out to pick up and deliver more students to another school.

We wonder if any way exists for the county and city to team up. Sharing resources and ideas might offer solutions that don’t exist if they go it alone.

If county schools close to the city can be paired with nearby city schools, perhaps a single school bus could deliver to two schools, shortening routes and making them cheaper and more efficient to operate.

Perhaps that could free up Albemarle’s bus fleet to serve the county’s rural areas. So maybe the county can help pay something toward the fleet of small 14-person buses the city is purchasing. Albemarle is also buying four such vehicles, which do not require operators to have a commercial driver’s license.

A small but empowered multi-jurisdictional coordinating committee of transportation planners might help if it has a strict deadline for offering concrete, practical options and not just talking points.

Obviously, we are not transportation experts. We stipulate that our ideas may not work. The point of this spit-balling is to encourage those with the know-how to think regionally and outside the box.

Albemarle already said it is discussing with Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) and the JAUNT extended public transit service how adult riders might share public bus space with student riders.

Again, we’re talking about searching for solutions as a region, not individual fiefdoms, because the same bus driver shortage faces both the county and city right now. If two heads are better than one, think of the problem-solving brain power of half a dozen experts.

Parents should make their voices heard. Yet with or without a regional approach, they will need to be patient. Rather than complain, they will need to support new school transportation scenarios that might be less convenient than they were before COVID-19 shut down in-school classes.

Moms and dads will naturally worry about putting their little ones on public transportation in Albemarle or sending them out the door to take longer walks to Charlottesville schools. The school systems owe parents a commitment to protecting their kids in any new transportation configurations.

Under the new Charlottesville plan, elementary school children will have to walk if they live within three-quarters of a mile of their school. Middle school and high school students will be asked to walk if they live within 1.25 miles.

That is a big change. It may even call for extraordinary security measures which extend beyond the additional crossing guards the city plans to hire. Perhaps PTAs can coordinate a cadre of volunteers who stroll along elementary school walking routes.

It is hard to blame anyone for this crisis. Albemarle and Charlottesville each have tried to provide financial incentives to attract more school bus drivers. The city, which pays drivers between $16.51 and $18.32 an hour, offered health insurance and $2,400 bonuses to lure new drivers and retain old ones. The county, which pays starting drivers $17.18 an hour, gave $2,500 bonuses to new and existing drivers, along with full benefits to anyone working at least four hours a day.

As we face trying days ahead, let’s remember that crises call for cooperation and creativity, not finger-pointing. Remember, too, how our collective community needs to work together selflessly. Those who can’t figure how it benefits them personally should just do it for the kids.