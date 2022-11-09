Opinion/Editorial: Built-in checks thwart big fraud in U.S, elections

In an election season marked by wide ideological divisions but narrow margins of victory, we think Virginians and all Americans can profit from understanding how reliable the U.S. election system is. Even the most contentious disputes can be settled, so long as losers trust the system and accept evidence of their defeat.

The model we chose to demonstrate that America’s electoral system works is the Nov. 4, 2008 Minnesota U.S. Senate contest between Republican incumbent Norm Coleman and Democrat Al Franken. It led to the longest election dispute in the state’s history and one of the longest in U.S. history. It took eight months to reach a concession. It could have ended six months earlier if the people involved trusted the system.

As the smoke clears from Tuesday’s election battles, we hope politicians, election officials and voters in Virginia and across the country find the faith to avoid very many standoffs like Coleman-Franken.

After 2.92 million Minnesotans cast ballots, Coleman claimed victory based on an unofficial election night count that showed him up by 725 votes. A second unofficial tally showed Coleman’s margin had shrunk to 214 votes. Either number triggered an automatic state-funded hand recount because the margin of victory was less than half of 1%. In public view, state officials in 80 counties and 30 cities conducted the hand recount. They examined individual ballots. Representatives for Coleman and Franken monitored the counting at every site and challenged ballot determinations if they disagreed. The candidates’ representatives agreed with 99.97% of the recount board’s decisions. The candidates eventually whittled 6,555 disputed ballots down to fewer than 1,000.

The State Canvassing Board then began its determination of the remaining challenged ballots. The canvassing board reviewed and ruled on each disputed ballot by consensus. Only 14 ballots were decided on a 3-2 split decision, and those included votes for both Coleman and Franken.

Then the canvassing board moved to specific charges made by each campaign. The Minnesota Attorney General issued an opinion that machine counts would be official in a Minneapolis precinct where 132 back-up paper ballots were missing, but allowed that decision to be taken to court. The board said charges of double counting votes were beyond its authority.

Franken’s campaign alleged that some local election officials improperly rejected absentee ballots. The board asked local officials to voluntarily recheck rejected absentee votes. The review proved that the vast majority of rejected absentee ballots failed to meet legal requirements.

Local officials eventually forwarded 933 improperly rejected votes to the Secretary of State to count. In January 2009, the Secretary of State announced that Franken officially led Coleman by 225 votes.

Coleman exercised his right to take his case to a three-judge panel appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court. That panel looked at 1,717 exhibits and heard from 142 witnesses who discussed rejected absentee ballots and Coleman’s argument that no statewide legal criteria existed for when to reject absentee ballots.

The result was a decision that Franken now led by 312 votes.

As part of its ruling, the three-judge panel noted that election officials did their best to count every legal vote and “there is no systemic problem of disenfranchisement in the state’s election system, including its absentee balloting procedures.”

“After seven weeks of trial, the factual record is devoid of any allegations of fraud, tampering, or security breaches on Election Day, during the recount process, or during the election contest [in court],” the judges said in a unanimous decision.

Saying he wanted to see the appeals process through, Coleman went to the Minnesota Supreme Court. The justices heard Coleman’s arguments on June 1, 2009. On June 30, they ruled unanimously that Franken had received the most votes and was entitled to a certificate of election.

At last, Coleman conceded. He did so graciously. Then-Vice President Joe Biden swore in Franken on July 7, 2009.

This story has two morals. The first is that the American electoral system contains built-in checks that make it very hard to cheat so pervasively that you change the outcome of an election.

The second lesson, the one still lost on Americans who embrace former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie about voter fraud, is simply this:

In a properly functioning democratic republic, election denial is ultimately a fool’s errand.