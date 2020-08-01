Kudos to former Virginia basketball star Malcolm Brogdon as he expands his charitable and social justice involvement.
Mr. Brogdon, who now plays for the Indiana Pacers, recently launched the Brogdon Family Foundation to “positively impact the lives of children, families and communities globally through strategic investments in clean water infrastructure, education, and advocacy for the civil and human rights of all,” according to its website.
One of the programs under the foundation’s umbrella is the JHA Education Project, named after Mr. Brogdon’s grandfather, John Hurst Adams — a former college president who was active in the civil rights movement. The program named after him will partner with schools in the Indianapolis area to provide uplifting experiences and educational support for children. Eventually, the program may expand beyond Mr. Brogdon’s current city.
The second primary program is Hoops4Humanity, which will work to provide clean water to communities — currently, in Tanzania and Kenya. Mr. Brogdon already has experience in such efforts through Hoops2o, an effort he launched with four other players in 2018 and which partnered with the Chris Long Foundation and its Waterboys charity. Hoops4Humanity will expand on that by also helping communities with other needs, whether housing, or hygiene or literacy.
Former UVa men’s basketball players Justin Anderson, Joe Harris, De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome are among those supporting Hoops4Humanity.
It is deeply encouraging to see such accomplishments, commitment and compassion from these elite athletes. They don’t have to use their influence or spend their money on helping make the world a better place — but they do.
They deserve our appreciation, thanks and support.
